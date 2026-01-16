Why Rams Are Embracing Playing in the Chicago Winter

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are expected to play in remarkably cold temperatures this weekend in Chicago, with game time temps expected to be in the single digits. When asked about the cold, the Rams stated that while it is a factor, it's not one they're avoiding as they just want to play football.

Matthew Stafford

Stafford played Chicago in the cold on many occasions during his days in Detroit.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I think so," stated Stafford. "I love NFL football and the history of it, Lambeau Field and the ice bowl, those kinds of things. There's something to it. That feels right when football's outdoors, you're playing it late in the year, it's cold, it means a lot. I'm embracing it. I know our team is as well. I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I know it's going to be a great crowd there and it'll be a lot of fun.”

Puka Nacua

Nacua , who played college football at Washington and at BYU, is used to the cold but he also made sure to state he will be using every tool at his disposal to stay warm.

“Yeah," stated Nacua. "I think of the memories when I grew up playing football and when you play Madden and you turn on the snow because it looks cool in the setting. I don't know if there's going to be snow out there or whatever, but we’ll be prepared. I know it's the opportunity to play football and I know everybody's going to come prepared."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates with offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (77) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I will be wearing that jacket no matter what. I think wherever the heat is, I will be. Mr. Burg [Brendan Burger, Senior Director, Equipment] will be put to use. Every heat packet that we own I will be taking full advantage of it. I’ll also be ready to handle the game of football.”

Nacua then dove into what he has to do as a receiver to be successful in the cold.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) with the ball as Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) defends in the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“It comes to the trust factor and in the reps that we get in pregame," stated Nacua. "I think of playing out there in Carolina in the pregame and understanding what the weather conditions are going to be like. Then also understanding, what are some of the landmarks that we're looking for on the field? In some of the times where me and Matthew [Stafford ] have missed, understanding where the ball needs to be and where this ball is going to land and complete due to the weather conditions? Just the communication and being on the same page when we're out there.

Jared Verse

Verse grew up in Ohio and played his first years in college football at the University of Albany. Some would say he's built for the cold as he had the best game of his career against the Eagles in the snow last season.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The cold doesn't really phase me," stated Verse. "I'm from Ohio. I lived in New York. I used to play in the hail. That doesn't really phase me. That New York game was something else. It was that wind that got me. We’re going to see how it goes.”

