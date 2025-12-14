Why the Rams Are Rooting For Philip Rivers This Weekend

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While the Los Angeles Rams are focused on the task at hand, which is defeating the Detroit Lions, across the NFL, another story is gripping the league. Former Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has come out of retirement and is set to start for the Colts on Sunday.

Rivers, who last played for the Colts during the 2020 season, reunited with head coach Shane Steichen. Steichen and Rivers worked together for years with the Chargers, with Steichen operating as the Chargers' offensive coordinator during his final season with the team.

How Rivers' Return Impacts the Rams

The reason this situation impacts the Rams is due to the fact that the Colts are traveling to the Pacific Northwest for an afternoon showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are in a dead heat with the Rams for first place in the NFC West as both teams are set to meet next week.

On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Rivers and his return.

“I think it's cool," stated McVay. "He's like the only guy that can talk so much good smack without cussing that I've ever seen in my life. It's amazing. He has total command. We talk about [Quarterback] Matthew's [Stafford] command and capacity and control over the run game, protections, timing and rhythm, coverage contours and where the ball should go moving and manipulate and changing your arm slot. This guy loves football. You can see by the way that he plays. As a football fan, I think it's great. You want to root for guys like that. He's had an incredible career. As a fan of this game, I think it's great. Shoot, I hope he does a hell of a job this weekend.”

Here's the situation. If the Rams win their next two games and if the Colts defeat the Seahawks, the Rams could win the NFC West as soon as Thursday. The Rams would own the tiebreaker over Seattle and at that point, Seattle could only tie the Rams in the standings.

Regardless of next week, if Rivers is able to lead the Colts to victory, the Seahawks also have a season-finale game with the 49ers that could impact the division as well.

Plus, the Colts are expected to use a physical rushing attack, which could give the Rams an edge with a short turnaround.

No matter what way one slices it, the Rams are hoping Rivers turns back the clock while they're trying to defeat the Lions .

