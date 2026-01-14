Rams Assistants Named Top Candidates For Mike Tomlin's Old Job

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday that they would be hiring a new head coach for the first time in nearly two decades and as one of the NFL's most legendary jobs opens up, two Los Angeles Rams assistants have risen to the top for who could take the job.

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr named Rams assistants Nate Scheelhaase and Chris Shula as top candidates for the job.

Nate Scheelhaase

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase has become a star in recent weeks and as the nation learns more about the offensive guru, his candidacy has increased. Orr cites Scheelhaase's age and history of developing players as the reason he's considered a top candidate.

"Tomlin was 34 when he became the Steelers’s head coach," wrote Orr. "Cowher was 34 when he became the Steelers’ head coach."



"So, it’s not surprising to see us discussing a 35-year-old Scheelhaase, who has already gotten slips put in from the Ravens, Raiders and Browns for their respective head coaching vacancies. If nothing else, Pittsburgh definitely needs to be abreast of the Ravens’ process, as it will have a major impact on Pittsburgh's operations in the coming decade."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Scheelhaase has been a critical part of Sean McVay’s staff and was an integral part of an Iowa State program that, during Scheelhaase’s tenure, developed a handful of top-tier future NFL players, including Brock Purdy, Jaylin Noel and Breece Hall."



"Scheelhaase was tapped to take over the Cyclones’ program after Matt Campbell left (as I wrote more about Tuesday), but was targeted by the Rams before Iowa State had the chance to keep him."

Chris Shula

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula was named by Orr due to his defensive identity and how much the Steelers' organization loves figures that tie them to the past.

"Shula is a name worth monitoring for the Steelers," wrote Orr. "The 39-year-old defensive coordinator is, at least in my opinion, a step behind Minter in the battle for top up-and-coming defensive coordinator, but he offers a lot of promise. Shula finished the regular season with a top-seven defense and, over the past two years as defensive coordinator, has posted one of the 10 best defenses in terms of EPA per play allowed."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It also needs to be mentioned that, while Shula has done an incredible job of carving out his own legacy away from his football royalty family (his grandfather, Don Shula, is the league’s all-time winningest coach), the Steelers are a blueblood program that appreciates the legacy and contribution of the Shulas. It would be a natural fit."

It would be a natural fit, something that I alluded to yesterday, following Mike Tomlin 's departure from Pittsburgh. Shula's dad is also the former head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

