What the Rams Need To Have in Mind in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams masterfully addressed their roster concerns last offseason, and it resulted in them having a successful regular and postseason. They may have fallen short in the NFC Championship Game, but they made progress by making it past the first two rounds.

According to Spotrac, the Rams are top ten in the league this coming season in terms of cap space. Les Snead is being asked to do the impossible, and that's walk out as big winners in the offseason for two consecutive seasons. What can they learn from their last stellar offseason that they can apply to this offseason and free agency spending?

Addressing Their Needs

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stands on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker wrote an article on Pro Football Focus on the best and worst free agent signings made by each team. For the Rams, their decision to move off of Cooper Kupp and replace him with Davante Adams worked out excellently in their favor.

"There are several notable Rams to pick for this slot, but Adams feels like the most sensible choice. The three-time first-team All-Pro dominated in his first year in Los Angeles with an 83.9 PFF receiving grade and a 106.8 passer rating when targeting. Adams helped form the backbone of the league’s most efficient offense, not to mention arguably the best receiver duo in the sport with Puka Nacua", said Locker.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What I liked the most about them signing Adams is that the front office was honest with themselves and the state of their roster. They made the hard decision by getting rid of their franchise legend in exchange for someone they knew would make them more competitive.

That's what the Rams need now as they navigate this important offseason. They need honesty and the guts to make those hard decisions. Their biggest need now is a cornerback, as seen by them getting destroyed by Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks ' passing attack.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (4) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Rams general manager Les Snead probably wouldn’t want to redo much of last offseason, but keeping Witherspoon might cause reservations. The veteran cornerback played just 186 snaps and wasn’t effective when on the field, surrendering 203 yards on only 115 coverage plays".

Ahkello Witherspoon was only able to play six games last season, and I think that dramatically shifted the outlook of their secondary. They were missing that veteran presence they've had in their secondary for the past three years, and they have to address that need this offseason.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.