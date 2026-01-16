Rams' Ben Kotwica Addresses Rams' Blocked Punt Against Panthers

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations for their divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears on Thursday. With Thursday being the team's heaviest practice of the week, this served as the final evaluation before the team wraps up preparations on Friday.

The Rams are expected to enter conditions below freezing. A Sunday night game, the Rams will not have the sun on their side, and historically, the franchise has failed to perform in Chicago when temperatures are as low as expected.

With such a challenge ahead, coordinators Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula , and Ben Kotwica detailed their sides of the ball's approach to the contest before Puka Nacua and Jared Verse added their commentary after.

Watch Ben Kotwica's Press Conference Below

Kotwica Addresses the Rams' Blocked Punt

Late in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers, the Rams suffered a blocked punt that would lead to Los Angeles surrendering the lead to their opponents. Kotwica addressed what happened on the play.

“My evaluation is that we blocked it up," stated Kotwica. "Schematically we had it blocked up correctly, we just had a that got beat. As a coach, you always look to say, ‘Hey, how can I mitigate that? What could I have done differently?’ It was an unfortunate play, but we did a handful of things in that game. We get the punt that they had that hits off [Panthers Running Back Trevor] Etienne and we recover it, which was a huge play for us."

"To your point, as you were talking about, those plays just end up getting magnified. As a coach, we use that as a learning opportunity. We'll learn from it. We'll be better for it. Like I said, that's what's great about the game is you just don't know how it's all going to play out on Sunday.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay echoed similar sentiments during the week. While the Rams look to move forward, Kotwica also addressed the man helping him with the Special Teams operation.

“’Harps’ [Matthew Harper] a stud," stated Kotwica. "I knew him professionally. When we had the change you're thinking, ‘Okay, who can help you out.’ I've always respected him greatly professionally. I went against him years ago when I was in Washington and he was in Philly. He worked for coach [Lions Special Teams Coordinator] Dave Fipp."

"I had called Fipp and he recommended him. ‘Harp’ provides great balance. The good thing there is he has experience. He's done it before. There are things, there's terminology, there are systems in place that he's familiar with. I'm really happy to have him on this journey with me.”

