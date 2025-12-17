Rams' Puka Nacua Has Reached This Major Level

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are officially in the postseason after defeating the Detroit Lions on Sunday. In the Rams' victory, they needed everyone to play a role, especially after both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua went down with injuries.

While Nacua did return, it was the Rams' heroic efforts on defense in the second half as well as the rise of three different offensive players, that guided the team to victory. After the game, Colby Parkinson, Blake Corum, Kyren Williams, and Kobie Turner joined Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , and Puka Nacua in making post-game statements.

Parkinson, Corum, and Williams combined for five total touchdowns on Sunday while Turner committed the game-changing sack on Williams, a sack that gave Chris Shula control of the game in the second half.

Watch Puka Nacua's Full Press Conference

Nacua's On Fire

During the game, Nacua hit the 100 receptions mark for the season. After the game, Nacua addressed his stellar play, following up on statements made by Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford.

“He's unbelievable," stated McVay. The guy just produces. He's so tough. There are a couple times where he just drags guys with him where he's saying, ‘Just get down so you don't leave yourself.’ I thought he got hit in the back of the head. He was just cramping on the one that he caught over the middle before he ended up hitting Colby for the touchdown, but he's a stud."

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"He epitomizes everything that we want to be about as do many of our players do. He’s like Pacman. He just eats up yards and catches. He is so tough. He’s special. He’s a special competitor and a special player. He loves the game. Our players, they love playing together. They love enjoying these challenges and Thursday represents another one and we got to be ready to go.”

During the game, Nacua caught multiple passes on fourth down, leading to the Rams' offense being able to keep the team in the game.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks off the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“He did a great job. He caught the one versus a mask," stated Stafford. "They were trying to show me man coverage and then popped out into a Tampa two prevent quick defense and Puka did a nice job settling in the hole there. I tried to put it on him, and he did a great job falling forward. The next one, [they] showed us the man look, stayed man and Puka did a nice job going in and then catching it at the catch point.”

