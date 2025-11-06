Breaking Down Stafford’s Pursuit of Greatness
The Los Angeles Rams know firsthand the peaks Matthew Stafford can reach when he's on a hot streak, and he's currently lighting it up in ways unprecedented in his 17-year-long career. He's thrown for more than three touchdowns in the last two weeks, while also not turning the ball over since week three.
He's one of the biggest reasons why the Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL right now. His decision-making and precision have allowed Sean McVay's offense to flourish, and he's been able to get more out of Davante Adams than some other veterans in the NFL.
Week 9 Overreactions
Tyler Sullivan is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article going over some of the biggest overreactions from week 9. One of the things he didn't think was an overreaction was Stafford putting together an MVP season, which is the reality he and the Rams are facing.
"Stafford has quietly put himself firmly in the MVP race. The Rams quarterback has logged back-to-back games with four or more passing touchdowns and has 21 this season through eight starts, which exceeds his output from all of last season (20 in 16 starts)", said Sullivan.
The Rams were able to make it to the second round of the playoffs last season with Stafford, who wasn't operating at an MVP-type level. He's blowing last year's stats out of the water and is doing so with ease. He's the perfect cog in the machine for McVay's offense, which fuels it and simultaneously gives him the power to run their offense as he sees fit.
He's not just executing in McVay's offense at a high level, but elevating it whenever he's able to leak out of the pocket and throw to a wide-open receiver out of structure. The Rams and Stafford caught lightning in a bottle with their 2021 offense, and that's the greatness they're aiming to replicate to get the same results.
"Over the last five games, Stafford has thrown for 16 scores compared to zero interceptions. He's the second player in the last 10 seasons to have a five-game stretch of 15 or more touchdowns with no picks".
What makes his numbers even impressive is that Stafford has never been any older in his career. 17 years in the NFL and defenses still haven't been able to crack the code on how to stop Stafford's big arm. This problem is made worse by the elite wide receiver duo at his disposal in Los Angeles. His connection with Adams has been fun to watch, and when Puka Nacua is healthy, they're nearly unstoppable.
Nacua's status for their next game against the San Francisco 49ers is that he's expected to play, but I seriously think the Rams should consider putting a snap count on him. He's much more important to them for the rest of the season than he is injured because they rushed him in week ten, even if their game against the 49ers is of major importance to the standings in the NFC West.
"The other was Aaron Rodgers in 2021, who went on to win MVP. On top of the prolific touchdown numbers, Stafford has the Rams in the playoff picture, fighting for first place in the NFC West. If they take command of the division, it'll only further cement his case".
By the time the season is over, Stafford will be 38 years old. That's one year older than Aaron Rodgers when he won his last MVP award, and would make Stafford the second-oldest quarterback to win the award in NFL history.
Not only is Stafford chasing his first MVP award of his career, but he's also doing it in rare territory, given his age. An MVP award this season would guarantee a golden jacket for Stafford in Canton, Ohio, when he retires. The Rams have to capitalize on his time-defying play on the field by ensuring they get into the playoffs and win all the way up to a Super Bowl ring, the second of his career.
