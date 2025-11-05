Pattern Continues To Show Itself In Rams’ Mock Drafts
The Los Angeles Rams are fresh off a dominant victory over the New Orleans Saints. Every week, the Rams continue to establish themselves as premier candidates to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. It's going to take a lot to take this team down in the playoffs, as they're chasing greatness with Matthew Stafford one last time.
Looking much farther ahead, the Rams still hold two first-round draft picks after they didn't move any of them at the NFL trade deadline. The Rams could go on to win a Super Bowl this season, while also having two first-round picks to kick-start their franchise after Stafford's departure. That's the reality the Rams are striving to achieve, and even if they don't get it, those two first-rounders will still be massively important for their future.
2026 NFL Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he updated his 2026 NFL mock draft to reflect the results of the most recent week in college football. The Rams have consistently been predicted to draft a cornerback and an offensive lineman in the first round, and that trend continues in this iteration of a mock draft. This time around, Brian Parker II and Chris Johnson are the two players predicted to lead the Rams into their future.
"Parker II is an athletic and technically sound RT who hasn't allowed a sack in two seasons as the starter. His quickness and mobility make him a natural fit for zone schemes, while his strong base and leverage allow him to move defenders in gap concepts. He may need to add 10-15 lbs. at the next level though he is consistently stout at the point of attack in college", said Wilson.
Rob Havenstein was out for some time with an injury, so drafting Parker II is insurance that the right side of their offensive line is set. Parker II is versatile enough to be shifted along the offensive line, so he could be a plug-and-play player anywhere on their offensive line.
In 2025, the Rams' offensive line has done a good job of protecting Stafford. Their reunion with Coleman Shelton has been a slam dunk, and when he's healthy, Alaric Jackson provides so much for them.
Help in the Secondary
"Chris Johnson is a physical and instinctual cornerback who excels in both man and off coverage, often playing bigger than his size suggests. He's a tremendous asset in run support, showing a willingness to fly downhill and is one of the surest tackling corners in the draft class. With good makeup speed, he's consistently in position to make plays on the ball and limit yards after the catch".
The Rams' secondary problems are evident by their only move this trade deadline, trading for Roger McCreary from the Tennessee Titans. They're an inconsistent unit, where they'll have stretches where they shut down offenses, and then have the ability to get torched by players like Kendrick Bourne or AJ Brown. Bourne to Brown is such a wide range of wide receivers, it goes to show that their secondary is susceptible to big performances against them.
Johnson leads college football in lower passer rating when targeted, which is impressive from the California native. He's gotten better every year he's played in his collegiate career, and he's having the best year of his career.
He's already racked up 39 total tackles, batted down six passes, and he's forced a fumble. He's also caught three interceptions, with two of those going in for a defensive touchdown. He's been on an absolute tear in his senior season, and he's the type of player the Rams are looking for to fix some of the issues in their secondary.
He's projected by some to go in the second round, but he's shown on tape an upward trajectory and a player the Rams should be willing to take a chance on. He's not going to single-handedly solve their problems in the secondary, but it'd be adding a new piece to build upon for the future.
