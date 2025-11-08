Breaking Down Where the Rams Stand Midway Through Season
The Los Angeles Rams are 6 - 2 after their bye week, and look like one of the best teams in the NFL. Two silly mistakes have prevented the Rams from being undefeated, but they've shown that they can hang with the cream of the crop midway through the NFL season.
Sean McVay has continued to find ways to evolve his offense so that even when his top offensive player goes down with an injury, Matthew Stafford is still able to throw for four touchdowns. Stafford and McVay are one of the best head coaching and quarterback duos in the league, and their synergy together is rival to none.
NFL Midseason Grades
As entertaining as this season has been to watch, we're already about halfway through the season with no signs of slowing down. The Rams have started this season so much better than they did last season, so much so that it reflects on the grade they've earned midway through the season.
Tyler Sullivan is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he's the one who wrote an article grading each team based on how they've performed so far throughout the season. The Rams have stumbled at times, but ultimately, their stellar play could net them nothing less than an A.
MVP Attention
"Matthew Stafford should be getting more MVP attention. The veteran is white hot at the halfway mark of the season, leading the NFL with 21 passing touchdowns. That number already exceeds his total from last season (20 passing touchdowns)", said Sullivan.
Stafford should be at the forefront of the MVP talks due to how much he's exceeded the preseason expectations set for him. This was supposed to be the year he regressed due to a lingering back issue he suffered with before the season had begun, and there were concerns about whether or not he could hold up for an entire season's worth of football.
There's still an entire half of the season left to be played, but not only is Stafford playing great football for his age, he's been playing some of the best football of his entire career. If he were to win the MVP award, he'd be the second-oldest to win the award, and it would be the first time in his career that he's earned that coveted accolade.
"Stafford has thrown 16 touchdowns over the last five games and has tossed zero interceptions over that stretch as well. That play gives L.A. a championship-caliber season, especially with the defense playing equally as well. The unit is allowing just 15.9 points per game this season, which is the second-best in the NFL. They are a major threat and feel a lot like their championship team from Super Bowl LVI".
Championship Level Defense
The current iteration of the Rams' defense is a result of the team trusting in the development of its young stars, while making moves around the edges to improve the unit overall. The acquisitions of Poona Ford, Nate Landman, and Roger McCreary were never supposed to be league-shattering, but the difference between their defenses in between seasons is night and day due to it.
At one point this season, the Rams had three players in serious consideration for end-of-the-season awards. Stafford remains an MVP candidate, but before he got hurt, Puka Nacua was leading the Offensive Player of the Year discussion after his historic start.
Jared Verse was receiving some Defensive Player of the Year buzz as he led one of the best defenses in the NFL in pressures, and the Rams' defensive line relies on him to make plays. Overall, at the mid-season point, the Rams couldn't have asked for a better position to be in. They're winning games, and they're doing them in style; they're tied for first place in the NFC West, and their quarterback may be taking home the MVP award for the first time in his career.
