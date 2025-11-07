The Future the Rams May Be Heading In
When taking a look at the 2025 Los Angeles Rams roster, there are a few areas of the team one can point out as weaknesses. Their most glaring one is their secondary, but their only trade deadline move was to trade for a cornerback, so they have the depth necessary to mask it, at least a little.
Other than their secondary being weaker than the rest of their defense, their team is complete from top to bottom. They have a Super Bowl-winning head coach and quarterback, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford, respectively, as well as one of the best supporting casts a team can ask for. What's not to like about this team?
2026 NFL Mock Draft
The fact of the matter is that no NFL team is perfect, and the same thing is true for the Rams. They're one of the most competitive teams in the NFL right now, but will that be the case a year from now, let alone two or three?
Trevor Sikkema is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article creating a 2026 NFL mock draft after the trade deadline ended. The result? More of the same for the Rams, as they are once again predicted to select help for their secondary and offensive line. This time around, the two players predicted to lead the Rams into their future are Mansoor Delane and Caleb Lomu.
"Delane has been the best pure cover cornerback in the country this season. He boasts 79.0 PFF coverage grades in man and zone, with an overall 89.6 PFF coverage grade thanks to a low completion percentage allowed (32.0%). Add in his 81.0 PFF run-defense grade, and you've got yourself a CB1 candidate", said Sikkema.
The Rams' decision to trade away their first-round pick in exchange for two next year continues to get better and better, as the Atlanta Falcons continue to flounder. The Rams had a chance to address their secondary needs, as Malaki Starks, Maxwell Hairston, and Nick Emmanwori were all still on the board when they traded their pick to the Falcons. However, they gambled on their future, and so far it's paying off.
Delane's stint with LSU after spending the majority of his collegiate career with Virginia Tech has been nothing short of generational. His physicality and aggression, mixed with his poise and mimicry, make him a deadly corner wherever he's placed on the field.
He'll lay his body out to make a miraculous play on the ball, or hold his ground against a receiver running at top speed and give him no chance at catching the ball. The Rams would've had to settle for a late first-round corner if they elected to keep last year's draft pick, but now, they have a chance to draft the best corner in college football.
Help in the Trenches
"Lomu is still more potential than production right now, but the 6-foot-6, 310-pound left tackle for Utah has improved his PFF pass-blocking grade this season to 80.0. He does need to get stronger, and we see that in his 61.5 PFF run-blocking grade. He is just a redshirt sophomore, so there is plenty of reason to believe he’ll put on strength over the next few years".
This is an interesting prediction to make on Sikkema's behalf, as Lomu is still a sophomore and clearly developing. His second year has been up and down, but he's shown flashes of improvement as the season has progressed. His technical skills are all there, but he's outmatched by bigger defenders.
It would be of immense value if the Rams were able to select Delane, but I doubt Lomu will declare for the draft, given he still has years of eligibility left. Even if he does, his tape hasn't shown anything worthy of singing a first-round pick on him, and seeing as he's more of a raw prospect, he's more suited for later rounds.
