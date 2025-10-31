NFL Draft Prospects Rams Fans Should Watch in CFB Week 10
The Los Angeles Rams return to action this week when they host the New Orleans Saints to begin their final 10-game stretch, where they hope to continue their strong streak of quality defensive and quarterback play. While the players are preparing for the Saints, the front office is preparing for Sundays in 2026 by searching for the future Rams of the franchise.
Having two first-round selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, Los Angeles and general manager Les Snead have a great opportunity to move up for a quality quarterback prospect or land the best player available to shore up their already outstanding roster. With that in mind, let's look at prospects to watch for this week's slate of college football.
Brendan Sorsby, quarterback, Cincinnati Bearcats
There is no guarantee the Rams will select a quarterback in the first round, especially if Matthew Stafford chooses to return for another season in Los Angeles. However, his successor must be found sooner or later. Enter, Brendan Sorsby, a big-armed passer who can throw to any level of the field, hit tight windows, and make fearless passes at any point.
While Sorsby must develop his footwork and discipline as a quarterback, being drafted by head coach Sean McVay and the Rams would be outstanding for the possibility of being a high-ceiling starter down the line in a post-Stafford world.
Chris Bell, wide receiver, Louisville Cardinals
You can never have too many good playmakers at wide receiver. The Rams have a terrific duo in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but adding a talent like Chris Bell with the team's later first-round draft choice would be outstanding. Bell reminds me of a younger Xavier Legette without the fifth-year breakout: he has incredible size and athleticism for the position, where he can take a slant to the house in a flash with amazing runway explosiveness.
Carnell Tate, wide receiver, Ohio State Buckeyes
Like I mentioned before, the Rams could continue to build their weapons arsenal through the early portions of the NFL Draft. This means Ohio State's Carnell Tate is in play.
Tate has had a wonderful progression as a pass-catcher for the Buckeyes, becoming an exemplary route runner with terrific separation ability, ball skills, and athleticism that could make any quarterback giddy. If Tate is available in the middle portion of the first round, he could be a legitimate target for Los Angeles.
Anthony Hill Jr., linebacker, Texas Longhorns
The Rams have lacked an elite playmaker at linebacker for some time, an interesting aspect of how they've built their defense over the years, especially in their earlier years of success under McVay. Finding that game-wrecker at the position should be a priority.
While he may not be a first-round talent in the end, Texas' Anthony Hill Jr. offers incredible range and downhill closing speed to bring on viciousness at a tackler, and the short-area quickness to win at ease when blitzing the quarterback. This could be a fun player in defensive coordinator Chris Shula's unit.
