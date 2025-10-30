Predicting Rams Final 10 Games of Regular Season
The Los Angeles Rams will begin the final leg of their regular season coming off their Week 8 bye week. The team is led by a great defense and a quarterback in Matthew Stafford, who has put up MVP-like production this season. As the Rams prepare for their Week 9 home game, their destiny lies in front of them for what they are to become.
How will this team look at the end of the season? Let's predict the final 10 games of the Rams' regular-season schedule.
Week 9 ~ vs. New Orleans Saints (FOX, 4:05 PM)
The Saints are not a good football team and are finally looking at committing to a full-blown rebuild. They also have a turnstile quarterback situation to pair with a wildly inconsistent offense and a competitive defense. It could be tough, but the Rams should win this one handily. Record: 6-2
Week 10 ~ at San Francisco 49ers (FOX, 4:25 PM)
Los Angeles should've won the first matchup against San Francisco. However, injuries have decimated the latter once more, with star linebacker Fred Warner out for the season. Brock Purdy should be back healthy for this game if his current situation doesn't linger past Week 9.
With this game expected to be in a national broadcast slot, these two teams will play competitive football throughout the entire game. In the end, the Rams split the season series at one win apiece. Record: 7-2
Week 11 ~ vs. Seattle Seahawks (FOX, 4:05 PM)
I'm still waiting for Sam Darnold to return to his old form of being a turnover-prone quarterback, but it hasn't happened this season, and he's playing great football, making the Seahawks look smart in their offseason investment. The Seahawks are legit with a quality team across the board, and the Rams are stunned at home once more by a division rival. Record: 7-3
Week 12 ~ vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC/Peacock, 8:20 PM)
This is likely to be a battle between two of the NFC's better teams. The Buccaneers are staring at another NFC South title with Baker Mayfield playing outstanding football. In this scenario, the Rams are coming off a home stinger to the Seahawks and will unleash their anger on Tampa Bay by getting a much-needed home win on primetime. Record: 8-3
Week 13 ~ at Carolina Panthers (FOX, 1:00 PM)
This feels like a trap game on Los Angeles' fourth trip out to the East Coast. The Panthers have made progress as a franchise this season, and any improvements should be taken as a win for this organization that hasn't seen the postseason in eight years. Could the Rams fall victim to the clutch genes of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young as he continues to evolve as a passer?
In this game, that seems unlikely, but you never know how or what type of team Carolina will be at this point in the season. The Rams do, and they're a terrific football team that gets a comfortable road win in Charlotte. Record: 9-3
Week 14 ~ at Arizona Cardinals (FOX, 4:25 PM)
This already feels like a lost season for the Cardinals, a team that was hoping to improve its 2024 campaign, has taken a significant step back. There seems to be instability in the organization, and there are no signs of recalibrating. The Rams are hot in this scenario and continue their terrific play with the lowest-paid defense in football. Record: 10-3
Week 15 ~ vs. Detroit Lions (FOX, 4:25 PM)
The battle between two of the NFC's best teams will take place in Los Angeles in a late-season bout that could determine the No. 1 seed in the conference. No matter what, this is a must-win game for the Rams as Stafford looks to get a huge win over the team that drafted him in 2009. Consider that accomplishment done. Record: 11-3
Week 16 ~ at Seattle Seahawks (Amazon Prime Video, 8:15 PM)
Dare I do it? The Seahawks in postseason contention late in the season at Lumen Field feels like a death trap for any team in December. I don't think Seattle is competing for the NFC West crown at this point, but they are looking for a higher wild-card seeding, and securing a monster win against Los Angeles at home will help them in that regard. Record: 11-4
Week 17 ~ at Atlanta Falcons (ESPN, 8:15 PM)
The Falcons are the hardest team in football to figure out. One week, they look like a team racing to the postseason, and then the next, they're getting shut out by their division rivals. Much appreciation and respect should be given to Raheem Morris, but in this scenario, the Falcons are well out of postseason contention, and Morris is no longer leading the organization, mounting to a quality win and securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Record 12-4
Week 18 ~ Arizona Cardinals (TBD, TBD)
Look for the Rams' starters to rest in this game while the Cardinals are playing for nothing but pride. I still expect this to be a win, strengthen Los Angeles' win column, and sweep Arizona in the NFC West. Record: 13-4
