Ram Digest

Predicting Rams Final 10 Games of Regular Season

Let's look at how the Los Angeles Rams could finish their regular season for the final 10 games.

Jared Feinberg

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; [US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, England; Los Angeles Rams fan looks at their phone before a NFL International Series game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; [US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, England; Los Angeles Rams fan looks at their phone before a NFL International Series game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images / Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams will begin the final leg of their regular season coming off their Week 8 bye week. The team is led by a great defense and a quarterback in Matthew Stafford, who has put up MVP-like production this season. As the Rams prepare for their Week 9 home game, their destiny lies in front of them for what they are to become.

How will this team look at the end of the season? Let's predict the final 10 games of the Rams' regular-season schedule.

Week 9 ~ vs. New Orleans Saints (FOX, 4:05 PM)

McVay Rams
Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) talks with Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Saints are not a good football team and are finally looking at committing to a full-blown rebuild. They also have a turnstile quarterback situation to pair with a wildly inconsistent offense and a competitive defense. It could be tough, but the Rams should win this one handily. Record: 6-2

Week 10 ~ at San Francisco 49ers (FOX, 4:25 PM)

Adams Rams
Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Los Angeles should've won the first matchup against San Francisco. However, injuries have decimated the latter once more, with star linebacker Fred Warner out for the season. Brock Purdy should be back healthy for this game if his current situation doesn't linger past Week 9.

With this game expected to be in a national broadcast slot, these two teams will play competitive football throughout the entire game. In the end, the Rams split the season series at one win apiece. Record: 7-2

Week 11 ~ vs. Seattle Seahawks (FOX, 4:05 PM)

Darnold Rams
Oct 20, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks to throw a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images / Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

I'm still waiting for Sam Darnold to return to his old form of being a turnover-prone quarterback, but it hasn't happened this season, and he's playing great football, making the Seahawks look smart in their offseason investment. The Seahawks are legit with a quality team across the board, and the Rams are stunned at home once more by a division rival. Record: 7-3

Week 12 ~ vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC/Peacock, 8:20 PM)

Stafford Rams
Nov 6, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles with the ball while under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Genard Avery (59) during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images / Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

This is likely to be a battle between two of the NFC's better teams. The Buccaneers are staring at another NFC South title with Baker Mayfield playing outstanding football. In this scenario, the Rams are coming off a home stinger to the Seahawks and will unleash their anger on Tampa Bay by getting a much-needed home win on primetime. Record: 8-3

Week 13 ~ at Carolina Panthers (FOX, 1:00 PM)

Darnold Rams
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) attempts to tackle Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

This feels like a trap game on Los Angeles' fourth trip out to the East Coast. The Panthers have made progress as a franchise this season, and any improvements should be taken as a win for this organization that hasn't seen the postseason in eight years. Could the Rams fall victim to the clutch genes of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young as he continues to evolve as a passer?

In this game, that seems unlikely, but you never know how or what type of team Carolina will be at this point in the season. The Rams do, and they're a terrific football team that gets a comfortable road win in Charlotte. Record: 9-3

Week 14 ~ at Arizona Cardinals (FOX, 4:25 PM)

Rams Cards
Sep 25, 2022; Glendale, Ariz., U.S.; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Michael Hoecht (97) blocks a punt by Arizona Cardinals punter Andy Lee (14) during the first quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Rams At Cardinals Syndication Arizona Republic / Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This already feels like a lost season for the Cardinals, a team that was hoping to improve its 2024 campaign, has taken a significant step back. There seems to be instability in the organization, and there are no signs of recalibrating. The Rams are hot in this scenario and continue their terrific play with the lowest-paid defense in football. Record: 10-3

Week 15 ~ vs. Detroit Lions (FOX, 4:25 PM)

Stafford Rams
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) pressures Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The battle between two of the NFC's best teams will take place in Los Angeles in a late-season bout that could determine the No. 1 seed in the conference. No matter what, this is a must-win game for the Rams as Stafford looks to get a huge win over the team that drafted him in 2009. Consider that accomplishment done. Record: 11-3

Week 16 ~ at Seattle Seahawks (Amazon Prime Video, 8:15 PM)

Rams Seahawk
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) is sacked by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams (99) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dare I do it? The Seahawks in postseason contention late in the season at Lumen Field feels like a death trap for any team in December. I don't think Seattle is competing for the NFC West crown at this point, but they are looking for a higher wild-card seeding, and securing a monster win against Los Angeles at home will help them in that regard. Record: 11-4

Week 17 ~ at Atlanta Falcons (ESPN, 8:15 PM)

Rams Falcons
Sep 18, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Justin Hollins (58) sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Falcons are the hardest team in football to figure out. One week, they look like a team racing to the postseason, and then the next, they're getting shut out by their division rivals. Much appreciation and respect should be given to Raheem Morris, but in this scenario, the Falcons are well out of postseason contention, and Morris is no longer leading the organization, mounting to a quality win and securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Record 12-4

Week 18 ~ Arizona Cardinals (TBD, TBD)

Look for the Rams' starters to rest in this game while the Cardinals are playing for nothing but pride. I still expect this to be a win, strengthen Los Angeles' win column, and sweep Arizona in the NFC West. Record: 13-4

McVay Rams
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss the latest news and analysis for the final 10 games of the regular season.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Jared Feinberg
JARED FEINBERG

Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft