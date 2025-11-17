How the Rams' Defense Answered The Call Against Seattle
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams' defense was asked many questions before their divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks, and here are their answers after a heroic performance.
1. Can they stop an even better Shanahan offense?
Yup. As it turns out, Sam Darnold is who we thought he is. One of the most mechanically sound quarterbacks in the NFL who thrives on stability and repetition. So the Rams took everything that makes the Shanahan offense effective, realized the Seahawks don't have one crucial element that makes the Shanahan offense effective, and then attacked that weakness.
That weakness is the lack of Trent Williams and that's why Byron Young's name kept getting called.
Without Williams, the Seahawks could not run the ball. Without the run, Darnold was forced to pass and the Rams knew it. They took away the easy throw and Darnold could not make the surgical pass under pressure.
2. How will they handle Seattle's physical front?
By hitting them in the chest. The Rams did not walk into SoFi Stadium with any thoughts outside of the pursuit of domination, and dominating the line of scrimmage is exactly what they did. While there were gains here and there, the Rams kept the Seahawks' rushing attack at bay, and while the Rams' defensive line put in work, with Byron Young having a special type of impact, it was the continued dedication to maintaining gap integrity to allowed a win to come from such bad circumstances.
3. How do you stop Jaxon Smith-Njigba without compromising the integrity of the defense?
Let ballers ball. The Rams made things very simple. Our guys are better than yours and we're going to allow you to help us prove it. Chris Shula took away the easy, underneath pass to Smith-Njigba, as well as the deep crosser and the post, forcing Smith-Njigba to win his one on one matchup with the corner, while Darnold could only throw to the outside.
Emmanuel Forbes, Darious Williams, and Cobie Durant put the NFL on notice. Forbes blanketed Smith-Njigba is one of his finest performances ever, while Durant intercepted a pass meant for the Seahawks' star wide receiver.
In regard to production based on targets, Sunday was Smith-Njigba's worst performance of his All-Pro campaign.
4. How do the Rams' manufacture a pass rush against an effective offensive strategy?
Use various pre-snap looks to indicate a certain coverage before taking away underneath throws, forcing Darnold to spend an extra second in the pocket. That extra second allowed the Rams to get adequate pressure on him or forced Darnold into quick and foolish throws.
Long story short. Make things as hard as possible mentally for Darnold.
5. Will the Rams give Chris Shula the pen?
Nope...because Shula just took the pen. Shula did not react; he dictated events through a near-criminal use of his dime defense. He told the Seahawks that he doesn't believe they can run the ball against his defense at all, regardless of the personnel he sends out on the field.
His dime package was on the field and causing problems that Seattle didn't have the players to solve.
