Crucial Matchup To Look Out for in Rams vs Falcons

The Los Angeles Rams have a great opportunity to bounce back from their divisional loss in Week 16 against a much easier opponent in Week 17. The Atlanta Falcons are far removed from the playoff hunt, and they're a team that's floundering under poor management.

Matthew Stafford has likely won the MVP award in many voters' minds after his performance against the Seattle Seahawks , but a weak Falcons defense gives him another opportunity to cement himself as the clear runaway favorite. What's one player matchup that will be crucial in determining the winner of Rams vs Falcons?

Winning on the Edge

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks off the field after the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article identifying ten of the best player matchups that will happen in Week 17. For the Rams game against the Falcons, Jared Verse will have to set the tempo against Jake Matthews.

"The Falcons possess an offensive line that ranks 10th in PFF pass-blocking grade, and Matthews is an anchor along the left side. His 85.1 pass-blocking grade is the fourth-best among tackles, although his 6.0% pressure rate allowed is tied for the 13th-highest at the position. The Falcons will need Matthews to hold up against Verse with Byron Young looming against Elijah Wilkinson on the other side. If that doesn’t happen, it could be a long night for Kirk Cousins", said Locker.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams have plenty of incentive to win this primetime game against the Falcons. For starters, a win and a Seahawks loss would put them right back atop the NFC West. I think this is unlikely because they'll be facing the Carolina Panthers on the road, but you never know. The bottom line is that a loss would definitely put them out of contention for the top spot, and they need that first-round bye more than any of their over-divisional foes.

Secondly, the Rams own the first-round pick of the Falcons in next year's draft. After losing five games consecutively, the Falcons have won three of their last five games. That's worsening their draft pick, and the Rams have to make sure it stays around the top ten. The 2026 NFL draft will be very important to the future of this organization. They can't let the Falcons ruin it because Kirk Cousins has found a rhythm late in the season.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Verse has been nearly as good as his first year in his second pro campaign. His 84.4 overall PFF grade is ninth among qualified edge defenders, and his 81.6 PFF pass-rush grade is 10th. On top of that, Verse has been on fire in his last two games with 12 total pressures generated".

Cousins is one of the better backups in the NFL, but he isn't a player the Rams defense can't handle. He's in his late thirties, and he's never been one of the most mobile quarterbacks, even less so now. If their defensive line can win upfront and generate pressure on him, the turnovers are bound to come.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Verse is an excellent pass rusher, but standing in his way is one of the best left tackles in the NFL. Matthew's isn't simply an anchor on the left side of the field, but a man-mover when it comes to pass blocking. He ranks fourth among all tackles in the NFL when it comes to pass-blocking, according to PFF.

He's only given up four sacks on his side of the line all season, and only seven quarterback hits. His 31 pressures allowed are a good sign for Verse, as he's always excelled at closing the pocket on the quarterback and forcing them to get the ball out of their hands quickly.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Verse and the rest of the defensive line have to win upfront, because it sets the tone for the rest of the game. The Falcons are on this winning streak because Cousins has been able to use their various offensive weapons to kill teams through the air. He will torch the Rams' secondary if they give him enough time to survey the field, and a loss is inexcusable against a team that's 6-9.

Bijan Robinson also has been playing well as of late, but I trust the Rams can shut down their run game relatively well with Poona Ford taking up so much space in the middle, and their linebackers crashing down to tackle once he touches the ball.

