How the Rams Can Prepare for the Future
The Los Angeles Rams have a golden opportunity against the Seattle Seahawks to become the number one team in the NFC West, and the road to them becoming the first seed in the NFC becomes a lot easier.
This season has been incredible for the Rams all year long, and what makes it even better is that they're set up after this season with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft. Whether or not they fall short of their lofty expectations, the Rams will come out on top.
2026 NFL Draft
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he released his 2026 NFL mock draft. For the Rams, they're predicted to use their first rounders to address their offensive line and secondary. A common trend for them among mock drafts, this iteration predicts them to select Francis Mauigoa and Colton Hood.
"Los Angeles takes a player who would theoretically block the prospect Atlanta traded its first-round pick for (James Pearce Jr.) back in April. Francis Mauigoa is the first of two selections for the Rams in the opening round", said Edwards.
Mauigoa is 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, and the Rams would be taking him to be their long-term solution at right tackle. Rob Havenstein has played excellently for the Rams, but he's 33, and he isn't getting any younger.
Besides, a team can never have enough offensive line depth. Matthew Stafford is playing at a historic pace right now, and that's due to the fact that their offensive line isn't allowing much pressure to get to him. Mauigoa can help anchor their offensive line, for Stafford and for whoever they decide to be his successor.
Offensive Line Help
If the Rams want to run it back with Stafford next season, Mauigoa is a prospect they can't pass up on. It may not be the most flashy selection, but it's one that's needed for the Rams to have success in the future.
They signed Kyren Williams to a long-term extension, and while Mauigoa holds up better in pass blocking, his large frame and footwork will result in lanes with more space for him to run. There's a reason why they're so often predicted to take an offensive lineman; with two first-round picks, they have the flexibility to shore up their offensive line while also addressing greater needs.
Addressing Secondary Needs
"With the second of their two first-round picks, the Rams continue pushing their chips to the middle of the table in support of Matthew Stafford. They addressed right tackle with Atlanta's pick earlier, and now they add an ascending cornerback to bolster the secondary".
This isn't the first time Hood has been linked to the Rams, as he gives the Rams what they need in their secondary. The Tennessee Volunteer gives the Rams the intensity and athleticism they've been missing ever since the departure of Jalen Ramsey.
He has 38 total tackles, batted down seven passes, and has one interception as well as a forced fumble. He's a bit undersized at 6 feet and 195 pounds, but he plays larger than that and isn't afraid to pick up a tackle or a block.
He may never turn out to be the elite cornerback that Ramsey was, but any help in their secondary is much appreciated. If Hood can make plays on the boundary or middle of the field consistently, it'll only make this Rams defense that much more dangerous.
These two players would pay off the Rams' risky decision to trade their first-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons, and then some. This draft class would keep the Rams competitive for one last dance with Stafford, while also helping prepare them for the future where he's longer on the team.
General manager Les Snead has always done a good job at finding hidden gems later in the draft, so this doesn't even encapsulate all that they could get in next season's draft cycle. The Rams are already so good now. Imagine how much better they could be with a secondary to match their defensive line and an even better offensive line.
Their offensive weapons are already so great, and with another year of progression, they'll only get better. As long as the Rams don't whiff on their first-round picks, they'll have one of the brightest futures in the NFL.
