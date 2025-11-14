Have the Rams Reached Their Peak?
The Los Angeles Rams have undergone an offensive revolution after Sean McVay decided to utilize their tight ends more after Puka Nacua went down with an injury. Ever since he made that switch against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, the Rams have scored 30 points or more in each of their games.
One can argue that the defenses they've faced in this span aren't anything to write home about, which is why their Week 11 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks is so important. A win there would stamp the Rams as the team to beat in the NFC and Super Bowl favorites, if they're not already.
Week 11 Power Rankings
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his power rankings to reflect the results of Week 10. The Rams find themselves at the top of the power rankings, and a win against the Seahawks would cement them in that spot next week.
"This current iteration of the Rams feels like Sean McVay’s zenith. The passing game is excelling, and Matthew Stafford (92.5 grade; 2nd) is playing at an MVP level. The running game, which has often been a point of contention in recent years, is performing well, and the defense is one of the best in the NFL. The Rams cruised past the 49ers 42-26 to set up a collision course with the Seahawks in Week 11. Two of the best will go head-to-head", said Valentine.
Matthew Stafford is playing on another level in comparison to his peers, making NFL history as the only quarterback to throw for 4 passing touchdowns in three games while also not turning the ball over.
Stafford is executing McVay's schemes at the highest level we've seen in the NFL, which begs the question. Have the Rams found their offensive peak? Their offense has evolved throughout the season, and with the way they're playing now, it may have reached its final form.
Everything's all fine and dandy for the Rams now, but the idea of them hitting their peak is a little scary. I'm sure McVay can always find ways to innovate their offense and reinvent it in the off-season, but their offense is only playing this well because Stafford can execute it perfectly.
There was always pressure on the Rams to find a valid successor to Stafford, but now there's even more so. They have to find a way to replicate some of this offensive success even when Stafford's gone, because if they can capture this lightning in a bottle, they'll be Super Bowl contenders every season.
