How the Rams Celebrates Emmanuel Forbes' Career Day
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes had himself the game of his career, doing what most in the NFL couldn't and that is shutting down the Seahawks' dangerous passing attack. With the label of being a first-round bust now in the rearview, Forbes is now exceeding what was once considered impossible expectations.
Forbes' Big Day
Forbes was tasked with keeping Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed
"Emmanuel Forbes matched up against Jaxon Smith-Njigba 20 times, the most times JSN has faced one defender this season," reported NFL's Next Gen Stats. "JSN caught 3 of 5 targets for 30 yards against Forbes; 1.5 yards per matchup against JSN is a season-low this season (min. 7 matchups)."
Smith-Njigba was made nearly ineffective by his lofty standards, as Forbes not only contained one of the NFL's best but also recorded two critical pass breakups in the end zone. Had either connected, the Rams would've lost the game.
The Rams played a simple strategy. They used their other defenders to take away the underneath pass and the post over the middle of the field, giving Forbes the task of guarding the sidelines. Forbes played within the Rams' rules of engagement, not falling for double moves and protecting the top of their shield, allowing the Rams to put effective pressure on Sam Darnold while limiting Smith-Njigba's movement.
Rams Celebrate
Since coming to the Rams, Forbes has been a humble and hungry worker who walked into the facility looking for a fresh start. He is a Ram through and through, as stated by several members of the organization, who has made a conscious effort to improve at all aspects of his game, including his overall physicality as well as his ability to put ball carriers on the floor without remorse.
Kam Curl made his feelings on Forbes' big day known on social media.
Rams head coach Sean McVay also spoke on the job Forbes and the team did stopping Smith-Njigba.
“I thought he did a good job," stated McVay. "In a lot of instances, it's because ‘JSN’ [Wide Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njogba] was into the boundary and it wasn't necessarily anything other than where he was aligned in the formation. They do a good job of moving him around, but he's competitive. He's got the competitive stamina. He's continuing to improve with his techniques. I thought really all three of our corners were outstanding yesterday given the challenge and the stress that that group presents. ‘JSN’ is excellent. He gets a lot of the credit that he deserves, but I thought Forbes did a great job and Cobie [Durant] and [Cornerback] ‘D-Will’ [Darious Williams] when they were lined up against him as well.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE