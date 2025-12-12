Chase Blackburn Finds Reason For Rams' Massive Kicking Improvements

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations on Thursday as they look to not only remain on top of the NFC standing but they could also clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Detroit Lions this Sunday.

This upcoming game will dictate the scenario in which the Rams must endure to end the season and with the prospect of a Super Bowl and then a massive job oppertunity, the coaches on the team are locked in for the final stretch.

On Thursday, the Rams coordinators spoke to reporters, answering a variety of questions regarding the game, their side of the ball, and the growth of the roster.

Chris Shula , Mike LaFleur, and Chase Blackburn had a lot to say.

Watch Chase Blackburn's Press Conference Below

The New Hires

In the middle of the season, due to kicking issues, the Rams brought in kicker Harrison Mevis and brought back long snapper Jake McQuaide. Blackburn spoke on his evaluation of the two.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams long snapper Jake McQuaide (44) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

“The combination's been really good for us," stated Blackburn. I think obviously we've made our kicks, knock on wood, and that's the most important thing. Our operation has been really smooth. [Punter] Ethan's [Evans] done a great job holding. They’re just continuing to stack days being successful together, getting more comfortable in the operation and continuing to grow from there.”

Mevis, who has been perfect since coming to Los Angeles, has secured multiple wins by simply doing his job. Blackburn spoke on where his success comes from.

“I think his success in the UFL is one of the main things, having confidence in yourself and then having an operation as fast as his helps all the protection and everything being able to be quick, be smooth and get out on the field quickly," continued Blackburn. "I think his mentality is like, put the ball down and we'll go. What I've noticed since day one with him being here is, get it down, it’s my job to make the kick. I think everyone really appreciates that and it’s been smooth.”

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams placekicker Harrison Mevis (92) lines up a field goal attempt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Mevis's perfection has come from his quick and efficient execution of his process. From his first step to his finish, Mevis is quick and surgical, something Blackburn commented on when questioned on how Mevis keeps his consistency.

“The timing of when he leaves," stated Blackburn. "He's shorter and quicker to the ball. That’s one of the main things. He can see the snap go and the hand come up and then take off regardless of anything else. Whatever happens, if there's any delay on a snap or if there's any hiccups in the operation, he leaves at the same time and it keeps it really consistent.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.