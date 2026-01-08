Rams' Chris Shula Details Defensive Approach to Panthers Offense

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued preparations on Wednesday, checking all their boxes before flying out to Carolina as they will play the Panthers on Saturday, kicking off this year's postseason.

The Rams, the fifth seed in the NFC, look to avenge a sloppy loss in the rain that served as the catalyst for their rocky finish to the season. Before and after their practice, Chris Shula , Mike LaFleur, Jared Verse , and Puka Nacua spoke to reporters regarding a variety of topics.

They spoke on their preparations, perspectives on the game, lessons learned from the matchup and much more.

Watch Chris Shula's Press Conference Below

Shula on Panthers

The Carolina Panthers' offense was incredible when they last played the Rams. Utilizing a run-first approach, Chuba Hubbard, Rico Dowdle, and Bryce Young combined for 40 carries and 164 yards. Their success allowed their big, tall pass catchers the time needed to establish themselves in a position to catch deep, arching passes.

Shula spoke about the game and detailed what happened.

“They controlled the game. I think they played really physical," stated Shula. "They played tough and you saw the running backs played really well. [Panthers Quarterback] Bryce Young made some plays where he extended some plays. He made some good plays in the pocket. They're a really good team. You give them a ton of credit and they beat us fair and square.”

Shula then spoke regarding the reason behind the Panthers' success on the ground.

“I think it was the physicality and the technique that they played with," stated Shula. "I think their backs got a lot of yards after contact and things like that. They played downhill and I think they just played very well.”

A big reason for Carolina's success is its fourth-down efficiency. They went three for three on fourth downs in a game decided by three points.

“I think it's always a combination of things," stated Shula. "Sometimes it's part scheme and its part play calling where some of the things were part putting the guys in the best spots and I think they did a good job of keeping us off balance. Like we were just talking about with the run, sometimes you're thinking run and next thing you know, they're dropping back and throwing it and they get an explosive. It's all about balancing all of that type of stuff out and that's exactly what they did.”

When asked if his players were frustrated, Shula stated that the pains of before are gone and the focus remains forward.

“I don't think we need any extra motivation to play this game," stated Shula. "It's a playoff game and it’s an extremely tough team on the road in a hostile environment so I think we'd be ready to go.”

