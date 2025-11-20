Rams Legend Aaron Donald Speaks Before His Bobble Head Night
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, in their prime time game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Los Angeles Rams look to solidify their position in the NFC West and the NFC against the current holders of the NFC South. In a contest that is expected to conjure emotions as well as hard-hitting, competitive football, the Rams are set to welcome home Baker Mayfield, nearly three years removed from the Thursday Night win that changed the trajectory of the franchise.
On top of that, the Rams are also set to honor franchise legend Aaron Donald with a bobble-head night. On Wednesday, Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, and Aaron Donald spoke about the upcoming event.
Watch Aaron Donald's Press Conference Below
On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Donald.
Q: What does former Rams’ DT Aaron Donald mean to you with this Sunday being his “Celebration Game”
“I don't think there'd be one story that's appropriate, but I think it's cool that he's getting... What's really special about Aaron is the amount of work and time that he put in and when you can really hear him say, ‘I'm full. I'm complete,’ and how content he is, whether that be going back to what he did at college, getting his number retired at Pitt was pretty special," stated McVay. "Then to be able to get recognized I was so fortunate to be with him for the amount of time that I was, but what a unique human, what an amazing father, husband and son. He's just all about the right stuff. I think the best example of leadership is seen, not said."
"He knew when to say the right things, but he just modeled the way every single day. It's really easy to be able to show what it looks like when you can just reference stories of somebody that a lot of our guys have played with that epitomized those things, stayed humble, was always willing to be coached, demanded to be coached, was a great man in terms of his values and character that he had. I love that guy and what he meant to me."
"Like I've said, the most important thing was he let me into his life and you got some insight into knowing what really mattered to him, but he sure was a hell of a football player too. I'm damn grateful and there are a lot of blessings that have come my way because I was fortunate enough to be able to coach him.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.