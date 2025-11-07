Rams Continue to Score Wins Via Underrated Offseason Move
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Over the offseason, the Los Angeles Rams made the decision to target a variety of holes in their roster by prioritizing familiarity. Whether it was to a system, area, or prior relationship, all their major offseason signings had at least one string that connected the organization to the player.
Shelton's Strong Start
The Rams would bring center Coleman Shelton back to Los Angeles after he spent one season in Chicago, and the difference has been felt.
Coleman Shelton has only allowed one sack on 290 pass blocking snaps in 2025, according to TruMedia," stated the Rams PR Team. "He also ranks 7th in offensive grade (74.4) and 5th in run blocking grade (83.3) among all centers (min 50% snaps played), per @PFF."
Matthew Stafford and Mike LaFleur spoke on Shelton's impact during the week.
Matthew Stafford
Stafford spoke on Shelton during his Wednesday's press conference.
“He's another coach out on the field," stated Stafford. "He's outstanding in his ability to communicate, make adjustments on the fly and then he is playing at a high level too. When you combine those things, I feel like on the offensive line, when you can go inside-out with great communication and everybody is on the same page, that's when you have your best chance to go out there and play well."
"I think those guys have A) a great understanding of what we're trying to accomplish on every single play. B) have a great grasp of some of the looks that we expect to get. Then if we get something we don't expect because we get that probably more so some other places I've been, how do we adjust on the fly and make it right? Then just go out there and physically play great, which they’ve been doing.”
Mike LaFleur
LaFleur spoke on the Rams' offensive line on Thursday, mentioning the work of Shelton.
"Amongst that group, they believe in each other," stated LaFleur. "They work well with each other. I think [Center] Coleman [Shelton] in the middle just provides such a great leadership for that group. I think [Offensive Line Coach] Ryan Wendell has done a terrific job with those guys relaying information."
"He's one of the smartest humans I've been around in terms of coaching. He just says things so easily to absorb the information, so easy to absorb. I think just all in all that group has performed well. I think there's a lot more out there for them. I think each and every week is different in this league. I think they're just continuing to go up, but you have to prove it every week.”
