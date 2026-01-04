Contract Incentives That Will Impact Rams vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams have a ton at stake in their regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. They're no longer in contention for the division crown or the No. 1 seed in the conference, but they're not going to take it easy in Week 18. A win could give LA the five seed and a first-round matchup with the NFC South champion instead of the Chicago Bears or the Philadelphia Eagles, whom the Rams haven't beaten once in the Matthew Stafford era.



Not only is their final game important for seeding, but the Rams could use a victory just to get back on the right track. They've lost their last two in brutal fashion and will want to take the opportunity to get their team back in rhythm against a favorable matchup. The Cardinals might have been eliminated from playoff contention long ago, but at least one of their players will be extra motivated in Week 18.



These players will be going all out



Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tyler Higbee - 110 receiving yards



Tyler Higbee hasn't played since mid-November. He's missed the Los Angeles Rams' last six games with an ankle injury, but he was a full participant in practice this past week, which should make him available for the team's season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. Between his absence and the Rams' wealth of tight ends, Higbee is having the least productive campaign since his rookie year, aside from 2024, when he only played three games.



According to Over the Cap, his contract includes a $125,000 bonus if he can garner 300 receiving yards this season. He needs 110 versus the Cardinals to meet that number. He's only tallied 110 or more receiving yards in a single game twice in his career, with both instances coming back in 2019. The Rams will likely want to reintegrate him into the offense ahead of the postseason, though, and LA could end up resting some of the weapons ahead of him on the pecking order if it grabs a big lead early on. It's not likely, but it's not impossible.



Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Calais Campbell - one sack



Lost in Arizona's abysmal 2025 season is Calais Campbell's performance this year. At the ripe age of 39, he's started every game for the Cardinals so far and has tallied 41 combined tackles, nine for a loss, two passes defended, and 6.5 sacks. If he can get one more sack and total 7.5 on the season, he'll earn a handsome $1 million paycheck, per CBS Sports.

