Rams Davante Adams Addresses Injury Concerns
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams announced on Friday that Davante Adams will play on Sunday, barring injury. After the announcement, Adams spoke at the podium.
Watch Davante Adams' Press Conference
Adams stated he made big strides this week and that he's looking forward to playing. Adams' would answer more questions during his presser.
Q: Does the pain in your oblique limit you in any areas?
“Nope," stated Adams. "I'll be the same OG out there, same thing. It shouldn't really change anything. It's more of what I can deal with, the comfort. Before it was more debilitating, but I think it's just how much I can put up with. But it's come a long way, I’m feeling good.”
With the Seattle Seahawks coming to SoFi Stadium, Adams is set to play against a top defense that mixes up zone and man coverage. Adams would dive into the challenge.
“It's the same as the challenge of going up against a team like us who can run it and pass it. Being multidimensional is essential to being a good team in this league and they've definitely figured that part out.”
Throughout the week, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Adams' injury and his work to be ready for Sunday. Adams is set to play against the Seahawks.
McVay on Monday
On Monday, McVay was asked about Adams' injury. Adams left the 49ers game early with what appeared as a lower back injury. It was ultimately rules an oblique injury.
“I don't yet," stated McVay. "I haven't had a chance to get with [Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott]. Guys are still trickling in and out. I was just talking to [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] after the game yesterday and he seemed to be in good spirits. But like last week, which I appreciate your patience with me, I'll have more updates on Wednesday when we reconnect.”
McVay on Wednesday
“As far as injuries for today, [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] will not participate," stated McVay. "He’s making good progress. He did the walkthrough. I still feel the same as what I communicated to you guys on Monday. [Defensive End] Kobie Turner's backs bothering him a little bit so we'll be smart with him. He won't participate. [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington will be limited with his back and then [Cornerback] Darious Williams will be full with his shoulder.”
McVay was again asked on Adams' game status.
“I do, yeah. That's what he tells me. He's feeling good and I trust the man. He'll be ready.”
