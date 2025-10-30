Rams Share What They Did With Their Week Off
The Los Angeles Rams are a rejuvenated squad after enjoying a needed BYE week, following seven straight weeks of hard-hitting play and traveling. Outside of two trips to the NFC South, the Rams will primarily play on the West Coast for the rest of the season.
With that being said, both Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams spoke on what they did with their time off on Wednesday.
Matthew Stafford
“I try to stay feeling good physically and move around," stated Stafford. "I don't want to just sit on the couch. I do as much as I can to make sure that when I come back here on Monday, that I'm feeling as good as I can."
"I'm spending as much time as I can with my family, taking my kids to school, picking them up, going to soccer games. I got to see a couple of soccer games this past weekend and spending time with them. [Wife] Kelly [Stafford] and I got away for a little bit for like 24 hours and came back and [were] back at it. It's great, it's good to be home and be dad for a little bit.”
Davante Adams
“I was extremely relaxed," replied Adams. "I was in Cabo, out there spending some time with the family and just taking a load off and detaching from football a little bit. It was really low key. I played a little golf and that's pretty much it.”
Adams' time in the sunshine has him feeling right as the Rams enter a critical portion of the season.
“Yeah, especially the last few years I've been less fortunate with the timing of the bye," stated Adams. "I think having it midseason the way that it was, it timed up well with splitting up the season pretty good. I think I had one a couple years ago really early and then last year I think we had it like Week 13 or something like that."
"It lets a lot more things accumulate on the body before you get a little bit of break to separate the two. Definitely as you go along, especially if you've had some unfortunate bye weeks in the past, I think times like this, you appreciate it for sure.”
