Davante Adams Shares Raw Feelings on Massive Achievement
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, in the Los Angeles Rams' win over the New Orleans Saints, Rams' wide receiver Davante Adams scored two red zone touchdowns, advancing him up the NFL's All-Time touchdown list.
Adams' Top Mark
During Adams' performance, he tied Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for career touchdowns (111). That has Adams at eighth all-time in NFL history.
His performance also put Adams in another exclusive class.
"Davante Adams is the 7th WR in NFL history with at least 8 TD catches in six consecutive seasons, joining Pro Football HOFers Jerry Rice (11 from 1986-96), Marvin Harrison (8 from 1999-2006), Lance Alworth (6 from 1963-68), Cris Carter (6 from 1995-2000), Tommy McDonald (6 from 1958-63) and Antonio Brown (6 from 2013-28)," stated the Rams PR Team.
Adams on Tying Tony Gonzalez
“No. It feels good man, that never gets old," stated Adams. "I'm not somebody that plays for that or for the praise or the acknowledgement and certainly not for anybody's approval. But it's something that means a lot to be mentioned with great players. When you look at some of the lists that my name has been mentioned on, it's all Hall of Famers that are attached so it means a lot. But just like I tell everybody that's been reaching out recently about touchdowns or the team success, we say we’re going to keep climbing and look up when we get to the top or when it's over. That’s kind of my mentality.”
Matthew Stafford on Adams' Prolific Scoring
“He's doing a great job of getting open down there," stated Stafford. "I'm putting it in some spots where he can go make his plays and that's awesome. I think our coaching staff does a great job of finding ways to let his skillset come to light down there. He's been doing it for a long time in the league, especially down in the red zone. He's got a hundred and something touchdowns and it's really impressive to see what he can do in a small area, both at the line of scrimmage and at the catch point.”
