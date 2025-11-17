Rams Davante Adams Shares Thoughts on Win Over Seahawks
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams engaged the Seattle Seahawks in a Sunday afternoon battle for first place in the NFC West. Sporting two brilliant head coaches who come from historic schools of thought, Rams head coach Sean McVay and his offense influenced by names like Bill Walsh, Jon Gruden, and Mike Shanahan, took on Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who runs the newest version of the hard-hitting Baltimore Ravens defense that Marvin Lewis first implemented in 1996.
With both men having a corresponding offense/ defense that has dominated, the chess match that occured at SoFi Stadium would impact the direction of both emerging franchises. After the game, McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford would speak from the podium.
After the Rams secured victory, Davante Adams, Kamren Kinchens, Cobie Durant, and Kyren Williams, amongst others spoke in the locker room or at the podium.
Watch Davante Adams Press Conference Below
Q: What does it mean to be playing in meaninful games in November?
“I haven't played in a game where later in the season or halfway through, both teams are in a good spot," stated Adams. "That's what you play for, the meaningful games that happen after Halloween or around Thanksgiving time. These are the ones that add up and mean the most for playoff implications. All we can do is focus on where we are at right now, but it's obviously a big game that we have to make sure we're locked in on and we're excited about it.”
Q: What are the challenges of playing a defense that switches up man and zone coverage?
“It's the same as the challenge of going up against a team like us who can run it and pass it," said Adams. "Being multidimensional is essential to being a good team in this league and they've definitely figured that part out.”
Q: Do you get excited to wear new uniforms?
“Leading up to it, yeah," stated Adams. "When you're in the game, you're not thinking about that when it's showtime. But when you see them sitting back there in the equipment room, it's definitely exciting looking at them. I wore black uniforms with the Jets last year and they were pretty cool ones too, but these ones are up there.”
