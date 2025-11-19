Rams' Depth Chart Gets Poached
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While the Los Angeles Rams have yet to address exactly how they will replace team captain and slot corner Quentin Lake after Lake underwent surgery for an elbow injury he sustained on Sunday, they have several options available. However, the Rams also learned one option won't be available for selection.
Miami Dolphins Make Move For Rams' Practice Squad Defender
"The #Dolphins signed CB AJ Green off the #Rams practice squad and placed CB JuJu Brents on Injured Reserve," stated NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
Green made the Rams' practice squad after a solid training camp and preseason, where he displayed continued physicality and ability to play within the structure of the defense.
Green Made An Impression
During his stint in Los Angeles, Green made it clear that he's earned his spot in the NFL, especially with a strong performance against the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers in preseason.
After the Chargers game, acting head coach Aubrey Pleasant spoke on Green's play.
“I thought A.J. really came out hot," stated Pleasant. "I think the thing that we understand really early is they were taking those three by one isolations into the boundary and after a couple plays back-to-back, he stood up and realized what it was going to be. I think that was with their first group where they were trying to get quick and easy throws and explosive plays to get those guys out. I was very proud with how he responded.”
Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on Green's play the day after, calling him by name when praising the DB room.
“I think they've done some really good stuff. I think you mentioned it, we've got a lot of really good football players on this team," stated McVay "The reality is we have some really good football players that will probably not make the active roster. It'll be competitive for our practice squad, but that's a positive thing. I think you want to make sure that you're giving these guys a chance to shine and thrive, whether that's for us or somebody else. Overall, I thought they did great. I think [Cornerback] Cam Lampkin's interception was outstanding. I thought [Cornerback] A.J. Green made a couple plays."
"I love the way [Cornerback] Shaun Jolly responded after a couple of the things that happened with him. I thought both [Cornerback] Charles Woods and [Cornerback Derion Kendrick] ‘DK’ did a nice job playing the star position. We talked about it a little bit, [Cornerback] Josh Wallace playing the safety position last night, was really cool to be able to get him that experience. I've been really pleased with that group."
"Aubrey [Pleasant] does such an excellent job of being able to lead the way. I'm really excited about those guys that you didn't see and what they've done in camp when you're talking about [Cornerback] Ahkello [Witherspoon], [Cornerback] Darious [Williams], [Cornerback] Cobie [Durant], and what [Cornerback] Emmanuel Forbes has done. We're looking forward to getting him back sooner than later as well.”
