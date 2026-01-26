Rams 2026 7-Round Mock Draft, Post-Playoffs Edition

The Los Angeles Rams' season has come to a close after falling in a thriller to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game, 31-27. After going one game deeper into the postseason, the Rams are now back into the offseason grind, searching for more talent to add on for another run at things in the 2026 season.

With the Rams' offseason now officially underway, their focus swings to the start of the NFL Draft process, with the selection process itself beginning in late April in Pittsburgh. With that in mind, let's dive into the first seven-round mock draft of the offseason, starting with Los Angeles' first of two Top 32 selections in this year's draft.

Round 1, No. 13 overall (via Atlanta): Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) tackles Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia (2) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Cornerback is easily the top need on the Rams' offseason priorities and those flaws showed up against the Seahawks, and several times throughout the regular season. It is time to address this position once and for all.

McCoy is arguably the best cornerback in the draft if his medicals check out following a torn ACL last January that kept him out for his junior season at Tennessee, but this is a high-end coverage defender with ample ball skills and tackling ability in run support.

Round 1, No. 29 overall: Caleb Lomu, offensive tackle, Utah

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils with Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

While Lomu was a left tackle for the Utes, he offers the movement skills, functional athleticism, and flexibility to transition to right tackle at the next level, especially with uncertainties with Rob Havenstein and Warren McClendon. Lomu is the best pass protection tackle in the draft with ample room for growth as a run blocker, but what he offers there is already impressive to watch on film. Lomu should be considered in the mix for Los Angeles this draft cycle.

Round 2, No. 61 overall: Josiah Trotter, linebacker, Missouri

Sep 6, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Josiah Trotter (40) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The son of former and current NFL talents Jeremiah Trotter Sr. and brother of Jeremiah Sr., Josiah could be the best of the two as a redshirt sophomore from Missouri with ample explosiveness downhill and the range to play sideline to sideline in the run game. While Trotter's pass coverage ability is a work in progress, he has the tools to grow into a formidable starter on the Rams' defense.

Round 3, No. 93 overall: Garrett Nussmeier, quarterback, LSU

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) throws before the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

I wrote a summer scouting review on Nussmeier, and the talent is still there for the former Tigers standout to be a potential starter in the NFL. The Rams and head coach Sean McVay must begin to prepare for life after Matthew Stafford, and Nussmeier would be a welcome addition and evolving talent that could thrive under McVay without the worry of pushing him into the lineup right away.

Day 3 selections: The best of the rest

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) celebrates a down and runs towards the JROTC to celebrate during the first half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Round 5, No. 167: Devon Marshall, cornerback, North Carolina State

Round 6, No. 206 overall: Zane Durant, interior DL, Penn State

Round 6, No. 209 overall: Trebor Pena, wide receiver, Penn State

Dec 21, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) reacts after a defensive stop during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Round 7, No. 232 overall: Xavier Nwankpa, safety, Iowa

Round 7, No. 250 overall: RJ Maryland, tight end, SMU

Round 7, No. 255 overall: Justin Jefferson, linebacker, Alabama

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Justin Jefferson (10) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Day 3 will be about finding depth and potential gems that Snead has done a brilliant job at finding for the last few years, a key part of the Rams' success in the last three seasons since their last Super Bowl run. We double-dip at cornerback to add more youth, size, and athleticism to the position that is in desperate need of it, all while providing depth on all three levels with a gap penetrator in Durant, a rangy safety in Nwankpa, and special teams ability in Jefferson.

Day 3 will be about finding depth and potential gems that general manager Les Snead has done a brilliant job at finding for the last few years, a key part of the Rams' success in the seasons since their last Super Bowl run. We double-dip at cornerback to add more youth, size, and athleticism to the position that is in desperate need of it, all while providing depth on all three levels with a gap penetrator in Durant, a rangy safety in Nwankpa, and special teams ability in Jefferson.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.