Rams Down The Saints With Unquestionable Efficiency
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the New Orleans Saints in week nine NFL action from SoFi Stadium. The Rams, entering the game at 5-2 on the season, looked to keep pace in the race for the NFC West.
First Half
First Quarter
The Rams would kick off the ball to open the game as the Saints were set to start rookie Tyler Shough for the first time in his career. The Rams, always looking for a statement on defense, were without Darious Williams but newly acquired defensive back Roger McCreary was ready to roll for the franchise.
The Rams opened up with their standard kickoff, choosing once again to keep the knuckleball kickoff in their back pocket. The Saints were conservative, leading to an instant three-and-out.
The Rams did not hesitate to go on the attack. Four passes to open the game, including the first two to Puka Nacua saw the Rams advance past midfield. Sean McVay presented various looks, using both the pistol formation and various personnel packages, going from three receivers to three tight ends.
McVay would then call on Kyren Williams to run the ball before using both the run and the pass to set up a Tyler Higbee touchdown off play action.
On the Saints' next drive, it was more of the same. Braden Fiske did secure his first sack of the season but it didn't amount to much as the Rams would also go three-and-out, despite a near miss on a bomb to Xavier Smith. The Saints would then record another three-and-out.
The Rams would end the quarter with the ball.
Second Quarter
The Rams would find themselves at fourth and three on the opposing side of the 50, choosing to go for it with Nacua picking up a defensive pass interference penalty to move the chains. Kyren Williams continued to push into the backfield while Higbee looked years younger with a sideline, toe tap catch.
Davante Adams would then catch a quick pass for the second Rams score of the game. The concerns about the Rams' operation in the red zone have ceased.
The Saints would then put Taysom Hill into the game and a quarterback dive would lead to a 29 yard gain, pushing the Saints into Rams' territory while giving them their biggest gain of the day and their first first down in the game.
The Rams would stop Hill on the next two plays, forcing Shough to come back in and he would pick up another first down. However, the Saints would get to fourth down in the red zone and while they wanted to go for it, a false start forced them to settle for a field goal.
The Rams wasted no time answering as a big run from Blake Corum took them past midfield before a calculated strike from Matthew Stafford to Nacua gave the Rams their third touchdown of the game. The Saints would have another three-and-out.
Terrance Ferguson would then drive the Rams into striking distance, making the Saints secondary look foolish as a slot receiver. However, despite Davis Allen taking the ball to the one yard line, Allen would be called for a facemask penalty that the team couldn't overcome.
Joshua Karty would come on for the field goal and would miss the chip shot, his second missed kick of the game as he also missed an extra point attempt. Safe to say questions regarding Karty will be asked.
The Saints would take advantage as Tyler Shough came out firing. A continued bombardment of Emmanuel Forbes failed to yield yardage but the Rams would move a safety over to cover him, popping open space in the deep third that Shough used to advance the ball, enetually finding Juwan Johnson for the touchdown.
The Rams led 20-10 at halftime.
Second Half
Third Quarter
The Rams would have a slow drive to start the second half, using Blake Corum over Kyren Williams to begin their attack. The team struggled to move the ball and when Stafford was sacked on second down, forcing third and long, it appeared a punt was looming.
However, for whatever reason, Saints head coach Kellen Moore challenged the sack as he believed the ball was fumbled, despite Stafford clearly having possession when he went down. As a result, the Saints lost the challenge and with the time given for review, the Rams dialed up a deep shot to Adams that Stafford hit using his patented no-look pass.
The Rams would enter the red zone, finding themselves at fourth and one before a Nacua jet sweep moved the chains. Stafford would find Adams again in the end zone with the score helping Adams' tie Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzales for eighth all-time on the receiving touchdown leader board.
On the Saints' next drive, Nate Landman punched the ball out of Alvin Kamara's arms, with Kamren Kichens coming up with the recovery. Kyren Williams would drive the Rams into the red zone to end the quarter.
Fourth Quarter
Stafford opened up the final frame up 17 points. He would hit Davis Allen off play action before handing Kyren Williams the ball to get to the two yard line. Williams would punch it in for the game-sealing score.
The Saints would march into the red zone, but the defense shut them down to force a turnover on downs, with Kobie Turner stuffing Taysom Hill on the fourth down attempt.
The Rams would burn clock before punting to the Saints. The Saints would go on a drive as the Rams played lax coverage before Emmanuel Forbes secured his first interception as a member of the franchise.
The Rams would run the clock out to win 34-10. They advance to 6-2 on the season.
