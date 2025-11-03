Rams Emmanuel Forbes Speaks on First Interception With Franchise
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were able to easily put away the New Orleans Saints in NFL week nine action to advance to 6-2 on the season. After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke from the podium.
After their podium session, Jared Verse, Nate Landman, Puka Nacua, and Emmanuel Forbes spoke from the locker room.
Last week, multiple members of the organization spoke on Forbes.
Jared Verse
Rams OLB Jared Verse was critical of Forbes' music choices after naming him when asked who controls the music in the locker room.
“I think it's [Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr.] ‘E-man’ and it's trash,” stated Verse.
Verse went into the reasons behind his strong opinion.
“Because I'm not trying to murder somebody at six in the morning. Put on some [Singer] Adele or something like that. Let’s relax. I'm not trying to listen to some [Rapper] ‘YoungBoy’ at 8:30 in the morning after I was just on the phone with my mom. I'm not, it's too much [laughter].”
Puka Nacua
Nacua spoke about Forbes' music selection as well.
“Thursday’s are normally good," stated Nacua. "I would say I try to sneak in some songs. I like Chris Lake or some Fisher every once in a while to switch up the vibe from some of the rap or hip hop that we get. I'll throw on some J Boog and some reggae too. That's normally for Friday. I try to save that for the Aloha Friday vibes. Forbes does a good job. Thursday, everybody's motivated for a Thursday practice. It feels like offense versus defense. They’re game planning for us in the locker room. I’m like, ‘This is a little intense, but alright.’”
Chris Shula
Shula was asked if Roger McCreary's onboarding process would reflect Forbes' one last season.
“I think it'll be a little more where you're trying to roll him in and get him in the mix. Where Forbes, we got him knowing it was a long-term, ‘let's see’ [process].Where with McCreary, we're trying to switch him in. He plays different positions. He's not just outside like Forbes was. It's a little bit different I think, just like every single player is. We’ll get him in the mix and any player that has a helmet we'll have a role for so we'll see how he fits in.”
