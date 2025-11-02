Ram Digest

5 Questions the Rams Offense Must Answer Against the Saints

The Los Angeles Rams' offense is hitting new heights in 2025

Brock Vierra

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams have some questions to ask of their offense as they enter a new chapter of the 2025 season, hosting the New Orleans Saints in week nine NFL action.

1. Was the red zone efficiency shown last game the new standard of the Rams or a flash in the pan performance?

The Rams went four for four in the red zone against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Davante Adams scoring three touchdowns. While it's doubtful the Rams would be able to repeat such a perfect performance, the question is about whether the team can mimic that efficiency. If they can score multiple times within the red zone against the Saints, we'll know exactly where the offense is at.

2. How will they replace Tutu Atwell?

Atwell was put on injured reserve and is out at least four weeks. So who do the Rams turn to? Jordan Whittington? Konata Mumpfield? Xavier Smith? More multiple tight end formations? Multiple running back formations?

Tutu Atwell
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs for a touchdown on an 88 yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While the Rams have yet to say exactly how they'll fill Atwell's absence, the past two weeks indicate a splitting of snaps and an inclusion of various personnel packages will lead to the answer.

3. Should Rob Havenstein continue to be the starter?

While I'm not asking the question because I think Havenstein is ready to roll, it can't be ignored that Warren McClendon did a solid job over the last three games. With continued injury issues, Havenstein's advanced age, and McClendon's clear growth, should Havenstein continue to be the Rams' right tackle?

4. How many multiple tight end sets will Sean McVay use?

Against the Jaguars, McVay used the most amount of 13 personell called in an NFL game in nearly a decade. He was a man on a mission to end all narratives about his offense being bland or stale. The question is what's next for the Super Bowl champion.

Sean McVay
Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Does he go back to three tight end sets? Two tight end sets with Puka Nacua's return? Strictly back to 11 personnel? On top of that, how does he use his four tight ends on the roster?

5. Can Matthew Stafford continue his MVP candidacy?

Stafford's passing yardage has been down, but his efficiency has been through the roof, breaking through the end zone on a variety of occasions while putting up premier touchdown numbers. So what's next for the Rams' QB1?

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.