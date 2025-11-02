5 Questions the Rams Offense Must Answer Against the Saints
The Los Angeles Rams have some questions to ask of their offense as they enter a new chapter of the 2025 season, hosting the New Orleans Saints in week nine NFL action.
1. Was the red zone efficiency shown last game the new standard of the Rams or a flash in the pan performance?
The Rams went four for four in the red zone against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Davante Adams scoring three touchdowns. While it's doubtful the Rams would be able to repeat such a perfect performance, the question is about whether the team can mimic that efficiency. If they can score multiple times within the red zone against the Saints, we'll know exactly where the offense is at.
2. How will they replace Tutu Atwell?
Atwell was put on injured reserve and is out at least four weeks. So who do the Rams turn to? Jordan Whittington? Konata Mumpfield? Xavier Smith? More multiple tight end formations? Multiple running back formations?
While the Rams have yet to say exactly how they'll fill Atwell's absence, the past two weeks indicate a splitting of snaps and an inclusion of various personnel packages will lead to the answer.
3. Should Rob Havenstein continue to be the starter?
While I'm not asking the question because I think Havenstein is ready to roll, it can't be ignored that Warren McClendon did a solid job over the last three games. With continued injury issues, Havenstein's advanced age, and McClendon's clear growth, should Havenstein continue to be the Rams' right tackle?
4. How many multiple tight end sets will Sean McVay use?
Against the Jaguars, McVay used the most amount of 13 personell called in an NFL game in nearly a decade. He was a man on a mission to end all narratives about his offense being bland or stale. The question is what's next for the Super Bowl champion.
Does he go back to three tight end sets? Two tight end sets with Puka Nacua's return? Strictly back to 11 personnel? On top of that, how does he use his four tight ends on the roster?
5. Can Matthew Stafford continue his MVP candidacy?
Stafford's passing yardage has been down, but his efficiency has been through the roof, breaking through the end zone on a variety of occasions while putting up premier touchdown numbers. So what's next for the Rams' QB1?
