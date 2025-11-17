Stafford Reveals What Fueled Rams’ Victory vs. Seahawks
No win is ever pretty, especially for the Los Angeles Rams, a team that has experienced some ugly victories this season. They did so again in a brilliantly close game with a great Seattle Seahawks team to take over sole possession of first place in the NFC West, 21-19.
The Rams, despite being out-gained in total yards, 414-249, made the key stops necessary--with the help of a missed field goal by Jason Meyers at the end of regulation--to secure a big win and display themselves as the best team in the NFL. They found a way to win, even with a lowly day from quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Stafford spoke on his team's performances following Sunday's game, inlcuding missed opportunities throughout the game that could've led to a larger victory at SoFi Stadium.
Stafford describes the win vs. Seahawks
Stafford did not have his best game, finishing 15 of 28 for 130 yards and two touchdowns. However, he called the game a 'total team effort' and praised his defense and another great performance from the special teams unit, including the 50-yard punt by Ethan Evans that was downed inside the one-yard line.
"Total team effort, man. Holy cow," Stafford said. "Our defense played outstanding, turning the ball over a bunch of times, great in the red zone. I thought our special teams were great again. What a punt they were late in the game to make them go, however far they had to go there, to try to get an attempt at a field goal. So all those yards mattered."
Stafford acknowledged the inconsistencies on offense from their battles against a great Seahawks defense that limited the Rams to under 250 total yards of offense. Some throws he wanted back, including on the first drive of the game in the red zone, but credited the way Los Angeles battled.
"On offense, obviously, I wish we had scored on that first drive down there in the low red. I can make that throw. I gotta make that throw. Got the guy up off the feet like I wanted to, and then just didn't make the throw," Stafford said. "But they had a nice plan. They did a nice job against us. There are definitely things we can clean up here and there, but we battled. Just gotta find ways to end the game with the ball in our hands. That's what we always want to do, and we had our opportunity to do it. We didn't get it done. That's frustrating, but, shoot, we found a way to win without playing perfect football against a really good football team. So, I'll take it."
