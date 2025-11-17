How the Rams Continue To Evolve
The Los Angeles Rams toppled the Seattle Seahawks in Week 11 on the backs of a dominant defensive showing. They forced four turnovers on Sam Darnold and climbed atop the NFC West in front of their home crowd.
Their defense deserves all the praise for making Darnold see ghosts, but an underrated aspect of this game was the change the Rams offense underwent in order to beat them. Sean McVay went back to his old ways to secure a big win, and the Rams are in a great position to make a run at the number one seed in the NFC.
Offensive Evolution
The Rams had previously changed their offensive identity earlier in the season to include more tight ends in their offensive personnel. They did this when Puka Nacua went down with his injury, but continued to utilize it even after he came back into their lineup.
However, that wasn't the case against the Seahawks. Perhaps evolution isn't the best word, as McVay turned back the clock to reflect the Rams' offense when Jared Goff was their quarterback. They knew that the Seahawks' defense was not to be messed with, which is why they let their running back decide the pace of the game.
Kyren Williams had his third-best rushing performance against the Seahawks, with 91 yards and a touchdown. He did this while only rushing the ball 12 times, for an average of 7.6 yards per touch. As well, his longest rush was for 34 yards, as he continuously gave their offense breathing room.
Thankfully, Williams didn't fumble the ball, and hasn't had problems holding on to the ball since earlier in the season. As great as both of their offenses are, McVay knew that defense was going to win them the game, which is why he did everything in his power not to put the ball in harm's way.
Matthew Stafford only attempted 28 passes, which was his second-lowest all season. He only completed 15 of those passes, which is the lowest he's had all season. Consequently, he also had his lowest passing yards of the season, as well as snapping his streak of 4 touchdowns or more in every game.
Stafford was still dealing the ball whenever he needed to, but getting the ball to Williams was the game plan, and they executed it perfectly. Their next opponent is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and we'll have to wait and see how their offense continues to shift as the season goes on.
