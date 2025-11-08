Rams vs. 49ers: Three Key Matchups For Sunday's Key NFC West Bout
The Los Angeles Rams will do battle with NFC West division rival, the San Francisco 49ers in a game that could spark fireworks like it did last month on Thursday Night Football.
Despite significant injuries to many key players, the 49ers have played quality football thanks to their team MVP and top player at the moment, Christian McCaffrey. However, the Rams are playing like the best team in the NFL with an outstanding defense and MVP-level play from quarterback Matthew Stafford.
If the Rams want to split the series against the 49ers, they will need to succeed in these three key matchups for Sunday's game in Santa Clara.
Los Angeles Rams defense vs. Christian McCaffrey
A key matchup once again for these two teams, the Rams must find a way to contain Christian McCaffrey, who is looking for his second 1000-1000 season of his career.
McCaffrey has been hard to contain for a month ago and many teams have been unable to do so this year, but the Rams' defense has vastly improved since their overtime loss to San Francisco, the last time they lost a game this season. Sacrafices could be made to slow McCaffrey down, which means more man matchups and better run fit discipline for the 11th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams vs. San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir
In Week 5 against the 49ers, Davante Adams was held without a reception on any target when the 49ers' top cornerback Deommodore Lenior in the 10 coverage snaps he faced him. While Lenior's attention could be more on Puka Nacua this weekend, this individual matchup could help the Rams to a victory if Adams has any success against him this weekend.
Los Angeles Rams pass rush vs. San Francisco 49ers offensive tackles
Sunday brings us a rematch between Rams star pass rusher Jared Verse and future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams, an individual matchup that could help other pass rushers exploit other aspects of the 49ers' offensive line, including right tackle Colton McKivitz.
Byron Young continues to have an amazing season with nine sacks on the year, while rookie Josaiah Stewart has been a great rotational rusher for the Rams this season. Getting ample pressure on either Mac Jones or Brock Purdy this weekend could result in another big win for Los Angeles.
