Rams Film Review: Fiske, Corum Flash Bright vs. Saints
The Los Angeles Rams are flying in style, securing yet another dominant win as they demolish the New Orleans Saints at home, coming off the bye week. The team's outstanding displays are the momentum they need to help them in their upcoming matchup against NFC West foe, the San Francisco 49ers.
Sunday was a showcase of the Rams' strength in all phases, though head coach Sean McVay may have something to say about his special teams unit. Regardless, I took a deep dive into Sunday's game film and saw standout performances from key personnel and talents across the board. With that in mind, let's take a look at what the film showed for two of these standouts.
Braden Fiske is on the board
It took nine games, but second-year defensive tackle Braden Fiske has his first sack of the season. He is a fun watch anytime you take a closer look at what he brings to the table, as his skill set continues to grow and the violence he displayed from his Florida State days begins to translate.
A lack of length is a deficiency in his on-field play, but that does not stop him from staying active and relentless against single and duo blocks in the run game. This repetition below is just one of many against the Saints and other opponents this season of his ability to take on and split double teams at the point of attack.
Then, there's the outstanding effort and balance he showcases when slanting and working laterally down the line of scrimmage. Fiske won in many ways by doing this, being a literal pinball in some cases. He has the stopping power to make run stops in the trenches constantly.
Will Fiske ever have an elite get-off? No, but what he does have is those active hands, violence, and vicious power with his frame that allows him, when he has a runway, to utilize incredible speed to power, and a bull rush that tends to overwhelm opposing blockers. Plus, when Fiske gets those runways on stunt/twist games, he is almost impossible to defend at points.
Analyzing Blake Corum's performance
Corum had an impressive day on the ground with 13 carries for 58 yards. His size might be a factor at times, especially in pass protection, but there is an argument that Corum is the best pure runner on the Rams roster. He has terrific vision that is paired with quality footwork that allows him to lead himself to openings and the smallest of creases.
It's impressive to watch Corum run the ball, showing a tendency to create extra yards after contact or in close quarters. There is a commendable amount of contact balance to his game, thanks to a low center of gravity. Corum pairs this with great lateral burst and agility to generate chunk plays, but does not have the high-end gear to run away from the third level of the defense.
A message to McVay: get your second-year running back on the field and make your offense that much more difficult.
Quick-hitting takeaways
- Matthew Stafford should be up there with Drake Maye, Sam Darnold (!), and Jonathan Taylor for the NFL league MVP. He is currently the league-leader in passing touchdowns and has thrown just two interceptions this season; for someone who is known for his recklessness as a passer throughout his career, this is the most efficient he has ever played. He is making accurate passes on all three levels and is winning as a pure pocket passer, becoming an unstoppable force from time to time, which makes Stafford that much more dangerous as a passer.
- Terrance Ferguson will get his own film review from his productive Sunday performance this week for Rams On SI. However, it’s key to acknowledge that he is becoming yet another rookie on the roster who is making an impact, just like we’ve seen from the key youths on defense in recent years, including wide receiver Puka Nacua’s breakout as a rookie. Ferguson’s impact as a big slot and F-move player at tight end is invaluable for the offense.
- Xavier Smith made a quiet impact with just two catches for 12 yards, but his speed and quickness forced opposing secondaries to play with honesty. Furthermore, the implementation of 12 and 13 personnel into the offense with Tutu Atwell has opened up the passing game in so many ways, just like it has for other teams across the league, as all four tight ends have at least two receptions, showcasing the value and depth at the skill positions.
