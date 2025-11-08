Rams Release Final Injury Report Before 49ers Rematch
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their final injury report before taking on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.
Los Angeles Rams
Did Not Participate
Tyler Higbee, Byron Young, and Alaric Jackson had rest days.
Limited
Jordan Whittington (back). Whittington is questionable for the game.
Full
Puka Nacua (chest) and Darious Williams (shoulder). Both are expected to play.
“I feel good," stated Nacua on his rib injury. "Thursday practice, we made it through. The juices start flowing, get a couple back slaps on Sunday, I'll be ready to roll.”
McVay on Friday
“As far as injuries are concerned, we're in good shape," stated McVay. "We'll give some of the veterans the rest days like they've been accustomed to with [Tight End] Tyler Higbee, [Outside Linebacker] Byron Young and [Offensive Lineman] Alaric [Jackson]."
"Those guys will be good. [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] is going to be a full participant, as will [Cornerback] Darious [Williams]. [Wide Receiver] ‘J-Whitt’ [Jordan Whittington], his back was sore. He'll be limited today and questionable for the game, but we do expect him to be able to make it. We should be in good shape. We're excited about it and we’ll finish up the week the right way.”
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers stated Ricky Pearsall and Mykel Williams are ruled out for the game. Williams tore his ACL and was ruled out for the season. They did not practice.
The 49ers also named Mac Jones as the starting quarterback.
“He’s definitely been successful," stated Verse on Jones. "You saw his game against us. You saw how successful he was in being able to do this, being able to do that. Even when we were able to get to him and hit him in the pocket, he was still able to stay poised. He's a good quarterback. I tell everybody, it doesn't matter if you were first or second, if you're an NFL quarterback you are one of the best in the world. He's a good quarterback.”
Did Not Participate
Pearsall and Williams were joined by Alfred Collins (hip). Collins, who forced the game-saving fumble against Kyren Williams in week five, is questionable.
Limited
Tatum Bethune (thigh), Brock Purdy (toe), Dee Winters (knee, knee), Kalia Davis (ankle), and Keion White (groin).
Full
Jake Brendel (hamstring), Bryce Huff (hamstring), Ben Bartch (ankle), Jauan Jennings (ankle, shoulder), Mac Jones (knee, knee), and Darrell Luter (Achilles).
