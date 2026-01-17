Rams Make Last-Minute Roster Move Before Playing Bears

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made two last-minute roster moves before their divisional round matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Here are the moves and what they mean for the team.

Roster Moves

The Rams have activated both Tanner Ingle and Elias Neal from the practice squad. This move signals a massive shift in the Rams' Special Teams operation after a near meltdown last week and it puts into question who will be inactive on Sunday.

Ingle has played several games this season, primarily on Special Teams, and it was his poor block on Special Teams that led to a blocked punt by the Carolina Panthers. The blocked punt occurred late in the fourth quarter and would lead to a score by the Panthers to take the lead. Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica addressed the play earlier in the week.

“My evaluation is that we blocked it up," stated Kotwica. "Schematically, we had it blocked up correctly, we just had a that got beat. As a coach, you always look to say, ‘Hey, how can I mitigate that? What could I have done differently?’ It was an unfortunate play, but we did a handful of things in that game. We get the punt that they had that hits off [Panthers Running Back Trevor] Etienne and we recover it, which was a huge play for us."

Aug 12, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Tanner Ingle (34) against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"To your point, as you were talking about, those plays just end up getting magnified. As a coach, we use that as a learning opportunity. We'll learn from it. We'll be better for it. Like I said, that's what's great about the game is you just don't know how it's all going to play out on Sunday.”

Why Elias Neal?

Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Elias Neal (58) and safety Tanner Ingle (34) tackle Cleveland Browns tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Neal, who's also played on several occasions this season, is likely filling in for the injured Shaun Dolac. Neal, a middle linebacker, will likely be the fourth option at the position behind Nate Landman, Omar Speights, and Troy Reeder on defense while assisting with the role Dolac played on Special Teams.

Limiting the Margin For Error

The Rams would be the number one seed if not for repeated Special Teams failures. Kotwica was asked this week about if the margin for error is smaller in the postseason.

“Yeah," stated Kotwica. "When you watch these games now, every play has a life of its own and it’s own shelf life. Not only on special teams, but in all phases of the game. I really like our focus that I've seen from our players. We have a great balance of younger guys and mature guys and I think that balance has served us well. Every play will be on a spotlight not only in special teams, but on the offense and defensive side of the game."

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"That's what we signed up for. That's what makes the game so great. When you look at these playoff games, obviously the stakes are higher and such, but what's been really good about our group, not only special teams, but the team in general is the way the coach just focuses on the process of moving forward. You're excited for our guys and really looking forward to that coming to life on Sunday.”

A likely indicator behind the moves.

