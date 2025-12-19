5 Observations From the Rams' Fourth Quarter Disaster in Seattle

The Los Angeles Rams leave Seattle with a loss in a game that has changed everything in the NFC. Here are five observations from the contest.

1. Puka Nacua is Unbelievable

Puka Nacua has had a week to say the least but when he was able to just be a football player, he was able to show that regardless of the scenario, he's one of the NFL's best. Nacua had 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns.

2. Kobie Turner's Extension Just Took a Significant Spike

Kobie Turner just secured his family's future on Thursday. Three total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, two pass deflections, two quarterback hits, an interception, and nearly had the game-winning tip of Sam Darnold's game-winning pass. There's no replacing that.

Turner is everything that is right with the Rams. Pay the man.

3. The Rams Lost More Than Just the Game

Kevin Dotson's injury did not look good and the Rams' offensive line was clearly suffering without him. Not only do the Rams have injuries at every unit of their offensive operation outside of running back and quarterback, the players lost were veteran contributors. The Rams are starting to slowly lose in the war of attrition.

4. The Special Teams Issues Remain But In a Different Way

While we could dive into Harrison Mevis' miss or the punt return by Rashid Shaheed, those haven't happened this season so there's no need to harp on them because that's football. However, a bigger issue has revealed itself and that's the lack of creativity on punt.

Before, when the Rams had Johnny Hekker, they could pull out a trick play at any moment. While it's understandable that Ethan Evans doesn't have that type of arm, the fact that the Rams don't have anything to turn the tide of the game with their special teams is concerning, especially with the quality of players in that unit.

5. Even in a Loss, Matthew Stafford Secured the MVP

Matthew Stafford was his usual dominant self. Against one of the premier defenses and without Davante Adams and Kevin Dotson (for majority of the game), Stafford remain sublime, throwing for 457 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Even showing off he's somewhat of a dual-threat passer with six yards, Stafford was able to pick apart the Seahawks as the Rams scored in every quarter of the game with at least a touchdown in four out of the five periods played.

