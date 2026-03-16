Rams Free Agency Mailbag: Looking At the Rams' Next Moves in Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The fans of the Los Angeles Rams have questions about the team's work in free agency, so let's give some answers.

On a scale of 1-10 with 10 being excellent, how do you score the Rams’ efforts into free agency so far?

10. The Rams nailed their critical need in every way possible. I write it a lot, but the franchise spent over $200 million on their secondary. Kam Kinchens is a burgeoning star. Quentin Lake is as close to an on-field general as one could get. The cornerback room is able to defend against every receiver skillset and/ or archetype, and they bring the championship experience the defense lacked last season.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald greets Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Rams also made smart investments in their Special Teams. Expect big years from Ethan Evans and Harrison Mevis. The Rams didn't close the gap between them and Seattle; they simply have a better roster. However, Mike Macdonald has outclassed Sean McVay arguably three times in a row, despite McVay winning the first matchup of 2025. McVay has no excuse; he must win in 2026.

Remaining cap space, excluding cap for NFL Draft, what will be the focus, if any for roster needs?

Special Teams primarily to expect the annual Troy Reeder signing, especially after he proved to be one of the best Special Teamers on the roster. Potentially wide receiver. Don't count out A.J. Brown, just wait until June. Backup quarterback and some depth on the line, likely on offense.

If the Rams are in the wide receiver market wouldn’t it make sense to take a shot on Juwan Jennings. Would be a cheap signing I would think and not a bad 3rd option.

Cheap is a broad term in the NFL, especially for Jennings, as he turns 29 in July, so this might be his best window to get a strong, multi-year deal. I've written about this topic extensively, as Jennings makes a lot of sense.

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

It comes down to this. He's an excellent three, a strong two, and a potential replacement for Davante Adams, while allowing the Rams to continue to develop Konata Mumpfield. But would Jennings be willing to take a one-year prove-it deal at a risk of being 30 next season? If so, I think he could be everything Robert Woods was, especially with Woods coaching him.

Will Jimmy G be coming back?

Nothing confirmed, but highly likely. Garoppolo is beloved by the Rams, Sean McVay said he wanted him back, and the Rams do not seem keen on finding Matthew Stafford's replacement in this draft or possibly any draft.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The Arizona Cardinals are the only team that could offer Garoppolo enough to leave, and talks have already soured, leading to a failure in negotiations. Unless the Cardinals want to re-engage in talks, Garoppolo's signing is likely just a matter of time.

Take On Grant Stuard

Brilliant signing. The Rams are finally taking their Special Teams seriously. I remember years ago when I had a Bluesky account, someone called me out because I tracked kicker regression under Chase Blackburn, the Special Teams coach at the time. They accused me of throwing Blackburn under the bus, but the main point is that in the end, Blackburn wasn't the answer, something the numbers have displayed for years, and it was time to clean house completely.

Sep 28, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Grant Stuard (15) looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

These issues, as documented, have been going on since at least 2023, and it wasn't all Blackburn's fault as the personnel also let the unit down. By signing Stuard and also Joe Cardona, this signals a new era where the New England Patriots' standards will be the standard under new Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone. The Patriots are six-time champions and were in the Super Bowl last season because they avoid bad football. The Rams didn't, but players like Stuard will set the standards at a high level, will ensure the unit meets and then exceeds them, and will not let them fall.