The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Rams Victory Over Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were able to overcome a variety of issues to secure the fifth seed in the NFC and as the team looks to get right against the Carolina Panthers, they will need to tighten up in their execution as the Panthers already have the Rams' number and they have the tools to win.

With that being said, the best way to go forward is to evaluate the steps taken up to this point. Here's the good, bad, and ugly from the Rams' win over the Arizona Cardinals .

The Good: Fourth Quarter Execution

Entering the fourth quarter, the Rams had just taken back the lead after surrendering a double-digit advantage in a matter of minutes. The Rams' killer edge has often given them wins in situations where the game appeared in doubt and on Sunday, the team finished off their regular season by scoring 21 unanswered points, with 14 in the fourth, to cap off their win.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Rams' ability to utilize multiple tight ends gives them a unique advantage in the trenches, being able to more successfully disguise the run and the pass, while the defensive line is able to put a game to bed at any moment.

The Bad: The Lack of Complementary Football

The Rams' defense forces two turnovers, and the Rams can only turn them into six total points. In the first half, Arizona was able to somewhat keep pace with points and in the third, when the Rams needed their offense to go on a long drive to stop the momentum swing from the Cardinals' successful fake punt and subsequent score, the Rams went three and out.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If the Rams wish to win in the postseason, they must convert turnovers into touchdowns, while both sides of the ball need to be able to cover for one another. Typically, the Rams tighten up their operation in the postseason, but we'll have to wait and see if that happens this season.

The Ugly: Outside Cornerback Play

I've wrote this enough for one day but for some reason, whenever the Rams play against a division opponent's number one wide receiver, regardless of who they are and if they were a second or third option before, the Rams allow them to turn into Jerry Rice.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) makes a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jauan Jennings, Kendrick Bourne, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Marvin Harrison Jr, and now Michael Wilson . Wilson was dominant all day and if not for penalties committed on other Cardinals, Wilson would've had highlights against all three of the Rams' starting corners. Can not happen.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.