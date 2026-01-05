Five Bold Observations After the Rams Win Over the Cardinals

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams overcame a sloppy start to defeat the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL's regular season.

1. The Rams Inability to Translate Turnovers into Touchdowns Will End Their Season

To open up the contest, Josaiah Stewart strip sacked Jacoby Brissett and Kobie Turner recovered the ball to give the Rams possession right outside the red zone. The Rams then went three and out, taking a field goal.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals guard Jon Gaines II (71) after recovering a fumble during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

When the Rams intercepted Brissett on an intended but under thrown pass to Michael Wilson, they again settled for a field goal. That's potentially eight points that weren't scored. That will lead to losses in the postseason. Good teams play well but championship teams force the opposition to lose. The Rams need to finish opportunities.

2. Their Defense Has Been Figured Out

While their second half performance was much better, Trey McBride and Michael Wilson torched the Rams all day long and if the Cardinals were just a little bit better, there is zero reason why they couldn't put 28 points on the Rams in the first half alone.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) runs after the catch as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) defends during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

And while the Rams' defense did have some successes, their issues are clear as day. They start slow, get beat underneath and then get beat deep. Teams throw against their base defense and then run against their pass rushing packages. The Rams need to fix their rotations so defenses don't feel so comfortable going against the grain.

3. Terrance Ferguson's Absence is Bigger Than the Rams Want to Admit

While Tyler Higbee had a whale of a day and Colby Parkinson put up multiple touchdowns, the magic of 13 personnel is that both Higbee and Parkinson are able to stack off the offensive line while Ferguson can be flexed out as a receiver, creating an immediate mismatch based on what ever personnel package the defense chooses to match with.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Ty Okada (39) tackles Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Davis Allen is a solid player but he isn't that match up nightmare than Ferguson is and it's clear that if the Rams had Ferguson, they wouldn't have had to rely on 11 personnel or Higbee so much.

4. Kyren Williams' Usage as a Pass Catcher is the Key to Winning in the Postseason

The one factor that the Rams' offense is able to institute at any moment is that Kyren Williams is able to be a fourth or fifth wide receiver for the Rams. Williams has good enough hands, strong route running skills, and an ability to not amplify mistakes. If he doesn't catch the ball, rarely does it stay in the air.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) carries the ball as Arizona Cardinals linebacker Cody Simon (50) defends during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Williams is the one tool that Stafford can audible at any moment, regardless of noise due to his proximity and versatility.

5. The Rams Have a Massive Issue at Outside Corner

Michael Wilson of the Cardinals had five catches for 99 yards and one touchdown but if not for an under thrown pass by Jacoby Brissett and an illegal block at the line of scrimmage, Wilson could've had at least 80 yards more and another score.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) is tackled Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder (51) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Wilson made Emmanuel Forbes, Cobie Durant, and Ahkello Witherspoon look foolish and if the Rams want to win a Lombardi, that can not happen.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.