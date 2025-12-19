NFL Hands Down Punishment on Puka Nacua's Referee Comments

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. As expected, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been fined after making multiple public criticisms of the NFL's referees throughout the week.

Nacua's Fine

According to NFL Insider Mike Garafolo, the NFL has fined Nacua $25,000 for his comments about officiating.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after defeating the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nacua made two comments this week about the refs. On a livestream with Adin Ross and N3ON.

“The refs are the worst,” Nacua said with Ross and N3)N. “... Some of the rules aren't ... These guys are lawyers. They want to be on TV too. You don't think he's texting his friends in the group chat like, 'Yo, you guys just saw me on Sunday Night Football. That wasn't PI, but I called it.'”

After the game, Nacua sent out a now deleted tweet doubling down on his statement.

“Can you say i was wrong,” Nacua wrote. “Appreciate you stripes for your contribution. Lol.”

Nacua's Comments on Recent Controversy

After the game and the tweet, Nacua spoke to reporters on his statement.

“Just a moment of frustration after a tough and intense game like that, just thinking of the opportunities I could have done better, take it out of [the refs'] hands," added Nacua.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Nacua was also asked about his words on the livestream and if he believes referees are making up calls to get television time.

“No, I don't,” stated Nacua. “It was just a lack of awareness and just in some frustration. I know there were moments where I feel like, man, you watch the other games and you think of the calls that some guys get and you wish you could get some of those, but that's just how football has played, and I'll do my job in order to work my technique to make sure that there's not an issue with the call.”

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In his apology, Nacua added comments regarding the support from the team and his conversations with Rams head coach Sean McVay over the various incidences.

“Coach has just echoed that he's always in continuous support of me, he's disappointed in some of the actions that I've just distracted my teammates in,” stated Nacua. “I know I'll learn from it. I don't want to be a distraction in any week, especially on a short week. So we talked about that, and he's right there behind me.”

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“There is a time and place for some things, and there are comments that I should definitely say to the guys in the locker room and to be aware of the situation that we're in. But then also just to stay and use every moment to prepare for the week,” continued Nacua.

When asked if he was a distraction, McVay stated it wasn't and that the proof is in his play. Nacua put up 12 catches for 225 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead in overtime.

