One Trade the Rams Should Still Be Pushing After the Draft

The Los Angeles Rams are entering a ‘win now’ season after making the NFC Championship Game in 2025 and quarterback Matthew Stafford coming off an MVP season. During the NFL Draft, many expected the Rams to take an ‘all in’ approach, especially with the 13th overall pick. However, the Rams opted to address future needs instead with quarterback Ty Simpson leading the draft class.

Entering the draft, the Rams were in a unique position of flexibility. They didn’t have any glaring needs after addressing the cornerback position in free agency. It’s very possible that the Rams won’t know what their actual needs are and what position will help them in a potential Super Bowl run until closer to the trade deadline.

Part of the reason the Rams took a quarterback in this class instead of waiting until 2027 was so that they would have the flexibility to use their first-round pick in a trade if needed. This is typically how the Rams have operated when they’ve been close to the Super Bowl. In 2018, the Rams traded their first-round pick for wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Before the 2021 season, they famously traded Jared Goff and a pair of first-round picks to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford.

Right now, the 2027 draft class is set to be a strong class with teams coveting their first-round picks. If the Rams do look to trade their first-round pick for a proven player, their 2027 first-round pick should hold significant value. The big question right now is what player and position will best help the Rams in a Super Bowl run.

In past trades, the Rams have typically targeted players in the final year of their contracts or in the final year of their rookie deals. If the Rams do make a trade, it wouldn’t be surprising if it’s a player in the final year of their contract, particularly a wide receiver. There’s a reason many viewed the Rams as a destination for Makai Lemon. In the event that Davante Adams injures his hamstring or Puka Nacua has to miss significant time, the Rams lack reliable wide receiver depth behind them.

If the Rams look at wide receiver, the obvious name is George Pickens. The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pickens earlier this offseason while the wide receiver would like a long-term deal.

“Look, [Pickens] wants a long-term contract or he would like a trade," said ESPN’s Adam Schefter. "They have been very clear that they’re not going to give him a long-term contract.”

At some point, the two sides are going to hit an impasse. Pickens officially signed the franchise tag, but his message has been clear. Meanwhile, the Cowboys have been reluctant when it comes to handing out large contracts. They just traded Micah Parsons last offseason because they didn’t want to pay him.

Pickens is seen as a potential locker room and behavioral risk. With the Pittsburgh Steelers, he consistently showed up late to meetings and games. Now, a year after being traded to Dallas, Pickens is asking for a new contract or to be traded.

While Pickens does come with some risk, head coach Sean McVay has proven to be able to handle those large personalities. Odell Beckham Jr. and Jalen Ramsey were both seen as problems in the locker room before arriving in Los Angeles.

Pickens is coming off of a career season in which he had over 1,400 yards and scored nine touchdowns. If he does force his way out of Dallas due to a contract dispute, there’s no doubt he could help the Rams in a Super Bowl season.

If Pickens isn’t an option, the Rams could always go back to AJ Brown, but it seems like they may have moved on from that idea. Over the last year, it has been speculated that the Jacksonville Jaguarsmay be open to trading Brian Thomas Jr., and he’d be a great fit for the Rams. It’s also worth noting that Chris Olave is in the final year of his contract and the New Orleans Saints just drafted Jordyn Tyson. However, Olave comes with some concussion risk.

It’s unlikely that the Rams would make a trade until the season when they have a better idea of what their needs are. However, after using their 2026 first-round pick on a quarterback instead of waiting until 2027, their options remain open.

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