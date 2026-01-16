What the Rams Have To Lookout for Against the Bears

The Los Angeles Rams are facing the Chicago Bears for the first time this season, in the divisional round of the playoffs, to see who gets a chance to compete for a trip to the Super Bowl. The Rams have had the Super Bowl on their minds since the offseason. They've come so close, they can't allow their hopes to be dashed now.

Matthew Stafford was undoubtedly the best quarterback on the field against the Carolina Panthers . The soon-to-be MVP led his team to a game-winning touchdown drive, similar to what Caleb Williams and what he did against the Green Bay Packers. What will be the deciding factor in this matchup?

The Windy City

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The weather will be a big factor in deciding who will win this game. The temperature is set to be 20 degrees at kickoff, and heavy snow is to be expected. This game will give Rams fans flashbacks of last year's divisional game against the Philadelphia Eagles, except they're hoping for a different result this time around.

The Rams are clearly at a disadvantage. The sunny weather in Los Angeles is a stark contrast to the winter in Chicago. Williams and the rest of the Bears players will be warming up in this weather all week, as well as having all of the fans in Soldier Field cheering them on. In their last game against the Packers, the entire stadium was humming with cheer. Imagine what it'll be like with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ultimately, the key to beating the Bears for the Rams will be to get Williams off his game. He's used to starting off games slow and making miraculous comebacks in the fourth quarter. The Rams have to make sure to stay aggressive on him and not let up on their pressure or their coverage on the back end.

If there's a bust in coverage, Williams will find a way to make the most of it. Quentin Lake had a disastrous game against the Panthers. He cannot have a similar performance against the Bears, because they will punish the Rams' secondary if they can't stay with the Bears' receivers.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Another key battle in this game will be between Sean McVay and Ben Johnson, two of the greatest offensive minds in the NFL. Expect a lot of trick plays, and both coaches calling gutsy plays on 4th down. Fortune favors the bold, so we'll see who makes the right gambles at the appropriate time.

