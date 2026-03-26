Rams Hit It Big in 3-Round Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Rams are a team that needs the draft to go their way, despite them being one of the strongest preseason contenders for the Super Bowl. The Rams aren't in the middle of a rebuild, but their picks in the draft matter a ton to their future.

Sean McVay and Les Snead have done such a good job compiling talent for the Rams that even when this window of contention has closed, they have ways to get right back into the playoff hunt. What does an ideal draft look like, according to my standards?

My Three-Round Mock Draft

First Round

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams need to take an offensive weapon with their first-round pick, and out of all the top receivers in the draft, Jordyn Tyson has the highest likelihood to be available at pick 13. They'd gladly take Carnell Tate or Makai Lemon as well, but I don't know if they'll still be available or worth the Rams trading up to get them.

His hands are impeccable, and would make the perfect complementary piece to Puka Nacua in their offense. His route-tree is expansive and isn't afraid to put his body on the line for a contested catch or to block for his teammates. Tyson would put up numbers in McVay's offense and is worthy of being their only first-round selection.

Second Round

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis (LB16) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The rich get richer in the second round, as Kyle Louis would be a goldmine on their defense. Linebacker isn't a major area of concern, but the Rams can afford to add Louis as a luxury pick due to his talent, as opposed to needing him to start right away.

Despite being undersized, he posted the second-highest athletic score of any linebacker in this draft class. His speed and field recognition allow him to get to the ball first, even if it means he can't always make a play. He's going to have such an amazing supporting cast around him that having someone with his quickness will allow others to make a play or swarm the ball.

Third Round

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) celebrates during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, the Rams need to close out the second day by taking a chance on Joshua Josephs. He has a long wingspan but lacks fluidity in his pass rush. He's a predictable player, which is why the Rams are a perfect landing spot for him.

Kobie Turner can teach him some moves as the Rams coach him up from the bench as preparation for him taking over for Braden Fiske if he continues to disappoint.