3 Targets the Rams Should Consider in the Third Round

The Los Angeles Rams have nine total draft picks entering the draft, and with it being less than a month away, they have to start closely looking at all the prospects available to them.

Les Snead has consistently hit on late-round draft picks, and that's why the Rams have been able to stay competitive despite making hasty decisions with their draft capital. The Rams don't own their fourth-round pick this season, which means their third-round selection will be the last one they make for a while. What names should they be considering on day two?

3 Top Options

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami quarterback Carson Beck (QB04) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Outside of Matthew Stafford , the Rams' quarterback room is severely lacking in depth. Taking a quarterback in later rounds doesn't sound like a bad idea, and Carson Beck is as worthy a candidate as any for a backup role next season.

Beck has NFL size, and even if his production was inconsistent with the Miami Hurricanes, taking them to a National Championship shows leadership. He crumbles under pressure, but if he can work in Sean McVay's system, he could be a serviceable backup for them in year one.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; TCU defensive back Bud Clark speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The Rams have made secondary a big emphasis this offseason, which was their most glaring weakness on defense. I'd like to see Snead continue to do that by taking a flyer on Bud Clark. Clark's six years in college taught him excellent tackling form and a knack for making plays on the ball.

It also showed that some things can't be taught. His moderate size and speed will make him get lost occasionally, but his mechanics are sound, while also being a versatile coverage option. 15 interceptions over his last four seasons isn't a bad stat, and at worst, he gives them valuable depth with starting upside.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (DB39) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Continuing with safeties, Jalon Kilgore is a different type of defensive back. He's long and lanky, with specializations as a strong safety or nickel back. He should almost be treated as a linebacker with his big frame and tackling ability.

He has to prove he's able to drop back in coverage consistently, but the Rams will already have amazing coverage on the back end with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. This is my favorite fit because the Rams can let Kilgore's weaknesses slide and focus on the positive.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Jalon Kilgore (DB39) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The positives are a press corner who can take away tight ends on in-breaking routes or big-bodied receivers in the slot.