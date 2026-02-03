How the Rams Can Address Their Roster Concerns

The Los Angeles Rams lost in the NFC Championship Game largely because of the pitfalls of their roster construction. A lack of attention to their special teams and missed opportunities to address their secondary resulted in their opponent taking advantage and sending the Rams home on the doorstep of a Super Bowl appearance.

The Seattle Seahawks played their heart out in all three of their matchups against the Rams, and they can argue that they outcoached the Rams in those games. Now, the Rams are left with a roster that wasn't good enough to make it to a Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford playing at an MVP level. What's the best way the Rams can move forward and properly address those holes in their roster?

Decisions To Make in the Offseason

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) walks on field before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Ryan Smith writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down how each team should address its biggest concerns this offseason. For the Rams, their biggest need is cornerback, and the best way for them to address this is through the 2026 NFL Draft .

"The Rams came up just short in the NFC Championship game against the Seahawks and now turn to the offseason. They have the luxury of owning two first-round picks to address needs and make another run at it again in 2026. Ideally, at least one of those picks will be spent on a cornerback, given the team’s struggles in coverage this season", said Smith.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks on before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold did whatever he wanted in the pass game against the Rams secondary and got over his biggest weakness, which was the Rams pressuring him with their potent defensive line. It's fair to say that the Rams' negligence in addressing their secondary cost them a spot in the Super Bowl, and they have to live with that reality as they head toward the offseason.

"Delane shut down opposing wide receivers all year in a competitive SEC, allowing just 14 receptions on 35 targets for 165 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. That culminated in a stellar 31.3 passer rating allowed. He was excellent in man coverage, specifically, ranking third in the FBS with an 89.1 PFF coverage grade".

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) celebrates with safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) after a play against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Mansoor Delane has been linked to the Rams in the past via mock drafts, and he'd be the ideal cornerback to give their secondary some stability and starpower moving forward. Even if they don't get the chance to select him in the draft, they need to walk out of the first-round with a cornerback.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.