Rams vs Seahawks Live Game Thread
The Los Angeles Rams have back-to-back divisional games for the first time this season, as the majority of their NFC West opponents will be faced in the second half of the season. The Rams redeemed themselves against the San Francisco 49ers, after an embarrassing Week 5 loss, and they dominated them in Week 10 to improve their divisional record to 1 - 1.
The Rams are tied with the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West, but the difference is that the Seahawks have a 2-1 division record. A Rams loss would place their hopes of being consecutive divisional champions in serious jeopardy.
What To Look Out For
Both of these teams have impressive offenses with star wideouts that are bound to create separation and make big plays. The biggest difference between these two NFC juggernauts is their quarterbacks.
Matthew Stafford is playing at an MVP level, while Sam Darnold is commanding the Seahawks offense well, but he's prone to making mistakes. He's thrown an interception in their past three games, and he has six total on the year.
Meanwhile, Stafford has only thrown two interceptions all season. Both of these teams have stout defenses that can make the other quarterback uncomfortable, but I believe this game will come down to which quarterback can handle the pressure better than the other.
The Rams' defense already has experience shutting down an offense led by Darnold, as was shown in their playoff game last season. Darnold has premier weapons at his disposal, like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but it won't matter if he can't consistently throw him the ball.
Another interesting tidbit about this game is that this will be the return of Cooper Kupp in Los Angeles, as he joined the Seahawks earlier in the offseason after the Rams released him after they signed Davante Adams.
The Seahawks may make it an emphasis to get him the ball for some revenge against his former team, but he hasn't been the most involved in their offense up to this point. However, their offensive focal point is Smith-Njigba, so they'll likely be targeting him as much as they can.
Kobie Turner was listed as questionable for the game, which makes it that much harder for the Rams' defense to win the game. A divisional matchup between these two teams feels destined to come down to the wire. Their defense has to hold firm and show that as long as Darnold is in the NFC West, the Rams will stay on top.
The game kicks off at 1:05 PM PST / 4:05 PM EST and can be watched on FOX Sports!
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.