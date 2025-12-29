Why Rams' Jonah Jackson Trade Has Come Back to Haunt Them

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made a variety of moves this offseason and while most of those moves have paid off, one has led to the success of another NFC foe.

Back in 2023, the Los Angeles Rams signed offensive guard Jonah Jackson with the thought process that he and Kevin Dotson would be the future of the interior offensive line, with Steve Avila moving to center.

For whatever reason, the move didn't work and Avila returned to guard while Jackson became the starting center. Jackson, who signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Rams, only started the season opener before getting injured. Beaux Limmer would take the center job while Jackson would stay sidelined. Jackson remained a consumate professional and would be traded that offseason.

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears guard Jonah Jackson (73) reacts during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

That brings us to right now as Jackson is the starting guard for the Chicago Bears and the Bears have gone from perpetual joke to Super Bowl contender in year one under Ben Johnson. By trading Jackson to the Bears, Chicago was able to revamp their offensive line with the additions of Drew Dalman and Joe Thuney, solidifying their interior. With the Rams in position to potentially see Chicago in the Wild Card round, here's how the situation has put the Rams' in a tough spot.

How This Affects the Rams

If the Rams end up traveling to Chicago to play the Bears, they will run into a team built for cold weather. Obviously, the Bears play in the cold but so do the Packers and that doesn't stop Green Bay from throwing the ball in freezing temperatures.

Chicago's offense is built to be run out of multiple formations but there is a clear reliance on 12 personnel, allowing tight ends Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland to be on the field at the same time, forcing the opposition to match with either nickel or the base defense, which is the 3-4 for the Rams.

Regardless, this means Omar Speights will be forced to cover both tight ends because the Bears do not have the weaknesses on the offensive line to substitute Speights out for a better pass defender. I say Speights because Nate Landman is on the field regardless, but the Bears will go after him as well.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Johnson is doing the same thing Sean McVay wants to do one day with Terrance Ferguson but the problem is that the Rams are likely to see the Bears in the next three weeks, not next season. By executing this trade, this puts the Rams in a tough spot, and while Speights has continually performed, especially in the postseason, this trade puts the pen in Ben Johnson's hands and not in Chris Shula's.

While it was the right move to make, this illustrates the difficulty with winning in the NFL.

