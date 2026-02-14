Three Safeties Los Angeles Rams Could Sign in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams are entering the 2026 offseason as one of the early favorites to win Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium next season. After coming up just short of reaching this year's big game, plus having league MVP Matthew Stafford on hand, Los Angeles is seemingly a couple of pieces away from winning it all in 2026. However, they must tackle an important offseason.

The Rams are Top 10 in salary cap space to go along with four Top-100 draft picks, including two first-round choices, in this year's NFL Draft. General manager Les Snead will have plenty of money to work with to coincide with a hefty group of players up for an extension this offseason from the incredible 2023 draft class.

A player they may have to sacrifice a key start among their pending free agents is Kam Curl, opening a void at safety to go along with a much-needed revamping at cornerback. With that in mind, let's look at three free agents at safety that Los Angeles could sign when the new league year begins this time next month.

Jaquan Brisker, Chicago Bears

It's unclear if the Bears are considering bringing Brisker back, but he would be an enticing free agent signee for the Rams, who could be looking to replace Curl's production. Brisker is a much more disciplined version of Curl, providing greater value as a coverage defender. He brings the same amount of run support ability while having three-level versatility in the process.

Nick Cross, Indianapolis Colts

Cross was one of the best players on the Colts' roster this past season, serving as one of their top backend defenders. He could be brought back on a long-term deal, but teams have shown a willingness to allow their top safeties to walk to secure long-term value at other valuable positions on the roster. Cross would be a welcome addition to the roster, showcasing another Colts player to make a special teams impact while growing into a standout player.

Ar'Darius Washington, Baltimore Ravens

In what could be one of the best value signings of the entire free agency period, Washington has a chance to make a name for itself in a new home. Despite being a much smaller defender at 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, Washington is a versatile, physical, and productive tone-setter who emerged as a top defender on the Ravens defense in 2024 before a torn Achilles kept him out for much of the 2025 campaign.

Washington would be a great addition to the Rams' defense that could fly under the radar. Will Chris Shula be comfortable with a player that small on his defense? His 2024 tape speaks for itself, including his return this season, offering more physicality from the backend of Los Angeles's defense.

